ASHVILLE— Teays Valley High School is building its name as a sports powerhouse. In recent years, the Vikings have been a top name in the MSL-Buckeye Division Central District. Now that all winter teams are in Division I, the Vikings have set their focus on improving and growing the different sports programs.
In basketball, the Lady Vikings are coming off an average season in 2020-21. Finishing sixth in the MSL-Buckeye Division, the team is looking to move up in the standings. For the 2021-22 season the team will be led by three senior captains, giving them some good experienced players to lean on.
So far, the team has looked solid. Through five games, the Lady Vikings hold a 4-1 record with their only loss coming in game one against Hilliard Bradley. After that loss, the team rebounded quickly. During their game against Logan, the Lady Vikings were able to out-score their opponents more than two-to-one, with a final score of 59-25.
On Friday, they faced Central District rival Amanda-Clearcreek who held a 2-2 record for the season prior to the game.
For the boys’ varsity team, the Vikings had a slightly more successful season last year, finishing 9-6 and fourth in the conference. The team opened their season on Tuesday against Grove City at home. In the first half, the Vikings kept the game close. Heading into halftime, the Greyhounds only led by two but came out in the third ready to take over.
The Vikings ended up losing the game 64-50, but individually, the team had some highlights. Senior Peyton Weiler and junior Brayden Primmer both sank 3-pointers under pressure in the second half.
After the game, Athletic Director Joel Baker spoke about the expectations for the two basketball teams this season.
“I think for both the basketball programs, our expectation and hope is that they finish in the top quarter of the league and compete for a title.”
The boys’ team play their second game Saturday afternoon when they face Buckeye Division team Logan Elm.