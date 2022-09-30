ASHVILLE — Teays Valley High School football team scored in each quarter to defeat Circleville, 28-0, Friday at Ashville.
To start the chilly night, Circleville kicked off to Teays Valley.
After converting one first down, the Vikings punted on third and six.
On the second play on offense for Circleville, Teays Valley’s Cavin McDowell intercepted a pass.
The Vikings failed to get points off a turnover when they failed to convert on a fourth down.
After a quick series with Circleville on offense, Teays Valley marched down the field and was aided by a facemask penalty on Circleville.
With 1:11 left in the quarter, Teays Valley’s Gavin Karshner runs in for the first touchdown of the night. The extra point by Cale Clifton was good.
Circleville started the second quarter on offense.
Quarterback Scott Moats picked up a first down on a third down. A couple of plays later Moats ran for a first down to Teays Valley’s 20-yard line.
Later in the series on a fourth and six, Moats threw a pass to the end zone but it fell incomplete.
After a few plays on offense for Teays Valley, quarterback Kaden Hines threw a deep pass to Harrison Payne, who was tackled at Circleville’s 29-yard line.
After a few more plays, Circleville’s defense had an impressive fourth down stop at the 24-yard line.
Circleville seemed to gain some momentum on offense, but had to punt after failing to convert a third and seven.
In the last minute of the quarter, Teays Valley converted a fourth and one. A few plays later, Hines threw a long pass to Trent Wolpert for a first down.
With seven seconds left in the half, Hines ran for a touchdown, the extra point by Clifton was good.
Going into the half, Teays Valley led 14-0.
To start the second half, Teays Valley kicked off to Circleville.
On Circleville’s first offensive series was stopped in three downs.
Teays Valley started their offensive drive just past the 50-yard line.
Just a few plays later, Wolpert caught a pass in the endzone for a touchdown. The extra point was good. Teays Valley led 21-0.
The Circleville offense marched down the field with help from a defensive holding penalty on Teays Valley.
On fourth down, Circleville was about to attempt a field goal when Teays Valley got called for being offside. This moved the ball 5-yards closer to the field goal post. However, the field goal attempt by Moats was blocked, leaving a 0 on the scoreboard for the Tigers.
On the first play in the fourth quarter, Moats threw a deep pass to Daniel Cutliff who juggled the ball and then caught it.
A couple plays later Moats ran for a first down on third and nine.
On second and 16, Teays Valley gets called for pass interference. On the next play Circleville gets called for offensive holding and it was now second and 17 for the Tigers.
On a fourth down attempt, a pass by Moats was intercepted by Teays Valley’s Richard Odum.
And with 55 seconds left in the game, Teays Valley’s Gavin Sparks catches a pass for a touchdown. The extra point was good.