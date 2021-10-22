CIRCLEVILLE— The Teays Valley football team bounced back on Friday with a win against Logan Elm.
After a devastating loss to Bloom-Carroll last week, the Vikings were looking to find their groove again.
The Vikings scored early and often to start the game. By late in the third quarter they lead Logan Elm 34-7.
The Braves however, were not going to go easily. They fought back in the fourth and managed to score two more touchdowns.
In the end Teays Valley got back to their winning ways with a final score of 34-21.