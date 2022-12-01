COLUMBUS — The Teays Valley bowling team earned their 100th win Wednesday night on their home turf at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.
In the team’s first of four days of competition, the Teays Valley Vikings faced off against Reynoldsburg. The boys’ team defeated their opponent by 13 points with a score of 2077-2064. The Lady Vikings defeated Reynoldsburg by nearly 500 points with a score of 1412-930.
The highest scorer for the Vikings on the boys’ team was Lukas Dunbar who scored a total of 367. The highest scorer on the night for the girls’ team was Loralai Kinzy with a score of 305.
After the game, Vikings’ Coach Nick Bolyard discussed what the Vikings did well during the match up.
“The boys’ handled adversity and pressure well,” he said. “We did not have a great first game but redeemed ourselves in the second game and first Baker game.”
Bolyard said the girls’ played phenomenally.
“They are a young group and did a great job with fundamentals.”
According to Bolyard, both teams faced challenges throughout the match. The boys’ team was down 46 after struggling in game one. He said they did a good job of climbing back and gaining momentum. As for the girls’ team, he said a few girls struggled in game one, but they found their footing and gained momentum for the team.
One highlight of the night saw Emma Cremeans achieve her personal best with a total score of 156.
The very next night the Vikings saw tough competition when they faced the Pickerington Central Tigers.
The boys’ defeated the Tigers 2348-2137 and the girls’ team lost 1440-1696. After the match Bolyard discussed what the boys’ team did well in order to secure the victory.
“Our energy, mental game, and how we played so sound were definitely highlights. Our guys played phenomenally well and showed how good they can be.”
For the girls’ team Bolyard said Haley Fout hit some key spares and Gretchen Stachler played extremely well, which helped the team. He went on to say the girls’ team continues to grow.
“We just need to keep committed to the process — playing fundamentally sound — and the results will come. We are definitely on the right track.”
Both Junior Varsity (JV) teams won, and Jullian Cunningham, Wesley Thompson, Brian Jordan, Josh Henry, and Gretchen Stachler all set personal bests against Pickerington Central.
Bolyard gave a shoutout to Thompson who last year had one of the lower averages but got his personal best against a good team.
“For all his hard work and dedication, we will dress him varsity at Watterson. He has shown how to work hard and be a great teammate.”
Bolyard also gave a shoutout to Cunningham who started playing last season.
“He is coachable and works extremely hard. He shot an incredible 268 tonight. That reflects hard work.”
At the end of the day, Bolyard knows the success of the team wouldn’t be possible without assistant coaches Erik Fischer, Chuck Cunningham, and Leah Deaner.
“These three go above and beyond to work with our young men and women. They are committed to building individuals as people not just bowlers.”
The Vikings face Bishop Watterson on Friday and on Saturday.