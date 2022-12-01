TV bowling huddle

The Vikings gather in a team huddle at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

 Submitted by Megan Rodgers

COLUMBUS — The Teays Valley bowling team earned their 100th win Wednesday night on their home turf at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.


Trending Recipe Videos


Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments