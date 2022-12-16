COLUMBUS — The Teays Valley bowling team got wins across the board Thursday night as the team enters a break in their schedule.
The Teays Valley boys’ bowling team remains undefeated with an overall record of 8-0 and 6-0 in the Central Ohio High School Bowling Conference (COHSBC). It was a close game until the Baker Game, where the Vikings scored 204 to pull away from Lancaster, resulting in a 2217-2017 win. Lukas Dunbar from Teays Valley was the match medalist with a total score of 420.
Teays Valley Coach Nick Bolyard said the match presented some unique challenges for the boys’ team.
“Some outside oil skids required quick adjustments for the team. The team quickly adjusted and regrouped following an 897 game 1 with a 955 series in game 2,” he said.
Bolyard said Cameron Love came off the bench with a strong performance in a 210 game that helped boost the team score in game two. The 210 game is also Love’s new personal best.
The girls’ team defeated Lancaster 1128-1155. The Vikings used the impressive 182 game from Kenna Barnes in game one to leap ahead of Lancaster and never look back. Barnes was the match medalist with a total score of 309.
“The Lady Vikings shot two 630 series to take a 300 pin lead going into the baker games,” Bolyard said. “The team then shot a 164 in their 2nd Baker game to seal the victory.”
“She is extremely fundamentally sound and does a great job of adjusting and picking up her spares,” he said. “Having the highest series to earn match medalist was a tremendous achievement, since it is her first of the season.”
The coach also said the girls’ team has made tremendous progress since the beginning of the season.
“After starting the season shooting in the 500 range, the team has worked tirelessly and has increased their personal averages, team averages, and Baker game scores immensely in the front half of the season,” he said of the team’s progress before entering the second half of the season.
Entering the break, the Lady Vikings have a 4-4 overall record and a 3-3 record in the COHSBC.
After taking an early lead, the Junior Varsity (JV) team never looked back and went on to defeat Lancaster 1770-1285. Sam Rodgers from Teays Valley was the match medalist with a total score of 309. Bolyard said two freshman made big contributions to the JV game.
“Freshman Sam Rodgers continued to embark on a strong season, starting the game off with a 172 game,” he said. “Freshman Tanner Williard made crucial adjustments and shot a 182 in Game 2 to help elevate the Vikings.”
With the most recent win for the JV team, they move to an overall record of 6-1 and 5-1 in the COHSBC.
The boys’ varsity and girls’ team will compete in the Pioneer Baker Marathon on Saturday, before going on a break. Despite the upcoming break in the schedule, the team is still hard at work preparing for the Baker Marathon and the second half of the season.
Bolyard said the team is going to work on spare shooting and fundamentals the day before the marathon. Due to a lot of players being out because of vacations and break, he said, some kids will get a ton of valuable reps in this weekend. The team also plans to have some fun during practice.
“We also plan to play a game of Baker Golf, which is a Baker game except lowest score wins,” Bolyard said. “We shoot at corner pins instead of regular shots, so the goal is to score a 4 per frame.”
The team will take the first week of winter break off, except for their holiday party.
“Our young men and women and our coaching staff have worked extremely hard and deserve to spend time with their families,” Bolyard said. “We will come back the second week of break and begin to work on our games.”
The Teays Valley bowling team will return to the lanes on January 3 with a tough practice to get ready for the second half of the season.