TV boys' Bowling with Coach

Head coach Nick Bolyard talks with two players to discuss their performance after a game.

 By Alicia Caple/Circleville Herald

COLUMBUS — The Teays Valley bowling team got wins across the board Thursday night as the team enters a break in their schedule.


Trending Recipe Videos


Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments