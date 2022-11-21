ASHVILLE — Teays Valley’s bowling season officially began Saturday with the State Kickoff Tournament.
The boys’ bowling team finished 18 out of 26 and girls’ bowling finished 21 out of 21.
After the game finished, Nick Bolyard, the head coach of the Teays Valley bowling team, discussed how the team did.
Bolyard said the boys’ team had a great mental game throughout the day and did an excellent job of making adjustments.
“Our guys focused on the ball motion and breakdown of the lanes. It was also a huge help by our bench guys to help read the lanes that we were going to be moving to.”
Bolyard said the girls’ team brought a positive attitude and were very coachable.
“They continued to work their fundamentals and work on their spares.”
Bolyard went on to say that the boys’ team faced tough oil conditions but did a good job of focusing on things they could control. He said the girls’ team faced some really tough competition that had more experience, but they did not allow that to become a distraction.
“For most of our girls, this was their first big time tournament, and they did a great job of focusing on the process.”
Some highlights of the day included freshman Cameron Love who had his first varsity strike. Sophomore and captain Kenna Barnes did an outstanding job on the lanes with her performance. Sophomore Haley Fout made her first start and Emma Cremeans came off the bench halfway through the first game and had her personal best.
“Our players were excellent all morning with focus and preparation,” Bolyard said. “They showed up for a player led breakfast at Cherry Street Diner and then went to the high school early to prepare their equipment (ball cleaning and ball surfacing).”
Bolyard also gave a shout out to assistant coach Erik Fischer for his outstanding job with the players.
“He did a great job of making adjustments and helping uphold the standards of our culture.”
Bolyard also thanked the parents for their support, as they made sure all the players were hydrated and received nutrition throughout the day.
After the first tournament of the season, Bolyard looks forward to continuing to grow throughout the season.
“Every competition is part of the process and part of our journey together. I’m incredibly proud of our young men and women and appreciative of the support of our parents,” he said. “Viking Nation is strong and we are a proud family that loves each other.”
The Teays Valley bowling team is back out on the lanes at home on Wednesday Nov. 30 against Reynoldsburg.