Teays Valley girls bowling team 2022-23

The 2022-2023 Teays Valley girls’ bowling team defeated Thomas Worthington 1626-1234 Tuesday night.

 Submitted photo

COLUMBUS — The Teays Valley bowling teams had a clean sweep of Thomas Worthington Tuesday night.


