COLUMBUS — The Teays Valley bowling teams had a clean sweep of Thomas Worthington Tuesday night.
The boys’ varsity team defeated Thomas Worthington 2167-1947, the girls’ varsity team won 1626-1234 and the JV boys’ team won 1743-1601. The girls JV team had their match canceled due to illness, but the bowlers who were there got in some practice.
Vikings’ boys’ bowling team is now 14-0 on the season and with the latest win has captured a share of the Central Ohio High School Bowling Conference (COHSBC-A) Championship, which is a huge accomplishment for the program.
The Vikings started off slow only shooting 776 series in game one, but after making the necessary adjustments, the team shot an incredible 1064 in game two.
Vikings’ Coach Nick Bolyard said the team did a tremendous job making adjustments together as a team, which has been a focal point at practice.
Lukas Dunbar had the highest series for the Vikings with 419, bowling a 184 in game one and a 235 in the second. Zavier Gest had the second highest series with 395, bowling 150 in the first game and 245 in the second. With a series of 356 Justin Tackett had the third highest series, bowling a 145 in the first game and 211 in the second.
The Lady Vikings also had a good night bowling a 697 in game one and a 648 in game two. Kenna Barnes had the highest series with 359 and was the match medalist. She bowled 196 in the first game and 163 in the second. Loralai Kinzy shot 154 in her first game and a 167 in her second to have the second highest series on the night with 321. Gretchen Stachler shot a series of 260, bowling a 111 in her first game and a 149 in her second.
After defeating Thomas Worthington, the JV boys’ team moves to 12-1 on the season. Braden Feasel was the match medalist with a series of 368. He bowled a 143 in game one and a personal best 225 in game two.
Bolyard said Feasel made incredible adjustments to shoot his 225.
“He has such a tremendous energy. He is positive on and off the lanes and is an integral part of our culture. It’s especially shown that he actively engages positively with the coaches, his teammates, and his sister (who is a team manager).”
Jakob Gunderson had the second highest series with a 368. He bowled his personal best 212 in game one and a 145 in game two. Gunderson joined the bowling team this year. Bolyard talked about how he has improved as a bowler this season.
“He started the year one handed but decided to switch to two handed. His confidence has definitely grown in his development,” he said. “At the Central District Preview, he was an integral part of the team winning the tournament. He takes tremendous coaching, and works on in all facets (on the lanes, in the classroom, and in the weight room).”
Sam Thompson had the third highest series for the Vikings with 277, bowling a 162 in his first game and 115 in his second.
The Vikings have their season finale at home on Thursday where they square off against Pickerington North at 4 p.m. It is also senior night which will begin at 3:30 p.m. The team had Wednesday off in order to prepare for the Thursday night match.
“We have Wednesday off, so everyone focuses on academics, rest, and their nutrition and hydration. Days off are about the little things,” Bolyard said. “We really try to emphasize to each player the importance of giving their best effort academically, so Wednesdays are good to get their minds completely on school.”
Bolyard also thanked the seniors for their time and dedication to the bowling program.
“We want to thank Justin Tackett, Jacob McDonald, and Lukas Dunbar for their hard work and service to our program.”
The team is also looking ahead to Saturday where they will compete at the Mid-State League (MSL) Tournament. Bolyard said tournaments and opponents don’t change their process in terms of how they prepare.
“We are a team that focuses on how we need to improve. We spend all of our time trying to maximize our team on and off the lanes,” he said. “We will play Thursday, then will come back to continue to work on fundamentals and spares on Friday, just as we have all season.”