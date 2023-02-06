ASHVILLE — Teays Valley boys’ basketball team earned a commanding 77-49 win over Circleville on Senior Night.
Before Saturday's game started, Vikings' seniors from the cheerleading team and boys’ basketball team were honored. The stands were packed, at one point it was standing room only. Both student sections cheered loudly as their team came onto the court and booed when the opposing team came out. The atmosphere was electric and a perfect setting for a conference matchup.
Teays Valley won the tipoff to set the dominant tone for the night. The Vikings went on a 6-0 run, including a bucket by Teays Valley senior Ivan Smith (25) before Circleville’s Parker Kidwell (11) got a bucket. The Vikings responded with a three pointer by Kole Nungester (0) and two made free throws by senior Ryan Allton (14). With 3:50 left in the first quarter the Tigers called a timeout trailing Teays Valley 4-11.
The timeout seemed to help the Tigers as they made back-to-back buckets, including a three pointer by Briley Cramer (4). Viking Allton responded by making back-to-back buckets including a three pointer. The first quarter of the night ended with Sam Miller (44) of the Vikings making a bucket.
Teays Valley led 20-11 at the end of the first.
Circleville started with possession in the second quarter but were unable to get any points. The first points for the Tigers in the second quarter came when Slater Search (21) made one of two free throws. Nungester responded to the Tigers by making two free throws, a bucket, and after two missed free throws by the Tigers, a three pointer.
Circleville took a timeout with 4:50 left in the half down 12-29. Coming out of the timeout Cramer scored for the Tigers before the Vikings went on a 7-0 run. Teays Valley called a timeout with 38.5 seconds left in the half.
Teays Valley continued to led Circleville 38-20 going into the half.
Teays Valley opened the third quarter with the same dominance they showed in the first half. Miller started another 7-0 run for the Vikings with a layup and Allton shot a bucket and three pointer before Circleville called a timeout. A couple of minutes after the timeout Vikings senior Brayden Primmer scored a bucket. Circleville then scored five points back-to-back, Cramer took the ball all the way down the court and beat the defender to score. With 2:22 left in the third Circleville took another timeout. The rest of the quarter saw each team trade buckets.
Teays Valley led Circleville 58-36 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers scored the first points in the final quarter when Nolan West (2) got a bucket. About halfway through the quarter, most of the scoring came off of free throws due to the number of fouls each team had committed. With around two minutes left in the game, all three seniors for Teays Valley were subbed. They coach called a timeout to let the crowd applaud the seniors and the teammates to hug the seniors before they left the game.
The Vikings defeated the Tigers 77-49, the second time this season they've defeated this team. Vikings beat the Tigers 64-44 in December in Tigers' country.
After the game Vikings' Coach Brain Barnett discussed how well the game went for his team and the game plan they had going into the game.
“If we could, defensively, get out and deny the ball a little bit, pressure the basketball and then rebound and get into transition, we were going to be fine.”
Barnett thought the defense did a great job and got better as the game went on.
“Our guys are starting to feel it and believe in what we’re doing.”
Barnett also talked about how each senior contributed to the big win.
“Allton is our energy guy. He will not be able to walk when he’s 25 because he throws his body all over the place. What Primmer does for our team doesn’t always show up in the stat line, but he is the glue guy. Smith has worked his tail off to get to where he’s at. He’s had a great senior season and his inside and outside game has gotten a lot better.”
The Vikings (14-5 overall, 12-1 Mid State League conference) are back in action at home on Tuesday where they face off against Groveport Madison at 7:30 p.m.
Circleville Coach Cody Carpenter talked about how he felt the team was prepared for the game against Teays Valley.
“We wanted to try and control the tempo and slow them down a little bit, but unfortunately, they had a lot of energy and we couldn’t match it.”
Carpenter said the team struggled with a lot in their game.
“We struggled to defend around the perimeter, to guard in transition, and to box them out.”
Carpenter said the loud atmosphere hurt the team a little bit in the first quarter because the guys couldn’t hear the sets being called. But at halftime he told the team it was no different for Teays Valley because it was just as loud for them.
Carpenter said there are a lot of things the team can learn from the tough loss.
“We can’t dwell on this game, we have to get ready for the next one and the upcoming tournaments. We don’t want to take steps backwards but we have to come in and get ready for another tough matchup against Fairfield Union.”
The Tigers (10-10 overall, 6-6 MSL conference) travel to Fairfield Union on Tuesday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.