ASHVILLE — In another preview of what awaits Teays Valley when they join the OCC, the Vikings boys’ basketball team took on Canal Winchester at home on Tuesday night.
Straight from tipoff, the Indians were a step ahead of the Vikings.
“They were really athletic and they were really quick. I knew we were bigger on the inside so we tried to go inside out first, but their quickness and their hands really caused some problems.” Head coach Brian Barnett said after the game.
The first half of the game was controlled by Canal Winchester, they racked up 22 points in the first quarter and 21 points in the second.
Some of the Vikings’ issues were self-inflicted. Senior Peyton Weiler quickly got into foul trouble and was forced to sit on the bench for much of the second quarter. Weiler has been an important piece for the Vikings’ offense this season, but on Tuesday night he was held to just one successful free throw and no field goals.
Senior Cameron Dyas-Rogers carried most of the offense the Vikings managed in the first half of the game. Dyas-Rogers made four field goals and was one for one on the line in the first and second quarters.
Coming into the third quarter, down 43-24, the Vikings made adjustments.
“We took our offense and made a dribble entry to it and then got our post players going.” Coach Barnett said.
Barnett’s halftime adjustments paid off in the third quarter. Teays Valley managed to cut the Indians lead down to just 12 points at one point during the quarter. Sophomore Sam Miller led the offensive charge, netting all four of his field goals in the second half.
Miller was also solid at the line on Tuesday, making five of six free throw attempts.
Another sophomore with a lot of promise, Luke Sachs, had an eventful night. Sachs, who played varsity as a freshman last year, is a dedicated player who also suited up for the JV team on Tuesday.
“This year, just like confidence wise, I wasn’t there,” Sachs said after the varsity game.
“I saw it as an opportunity where I could improve myself and help the JV team out a little bit and then carry that confidence into the varsity game.”
Sachs helped the JV team to a win over Canal Winchester before the varsity game. After a win and a loss in one night, Sachs was adamant that even the loss was an important step for the team.
“It’s definitely challenging [playing a team like Canal Winchester] and I’m excited for the challenge, because you have to play the best to be the best.”
Even with Coach Barnett’s adjustments and Sachs’ and Miller’s dedication, the Vikings couldn’t overcome the athletic and quick Canal Winchester Indians. After outscoring the Indians 16-13 in the third quarter, the Vikings slipped back in the final quarter and finished the game 22 points behind Canal Winchester.
Of course there’s still plenty of basketball left to play this season, and plenty of goals still within reach for the Vikings.
“We still have a lot to play for, we still have second place in the Mid-State League to go for. Then maybe a nice tournament run.” Coach Barnett said Tuesday.
“I mean, everything other than a league championship, everything we want is still in front of us. We’ve got to stay together. We’ve got to keep fighting and keep grinding. And one thing I know about these guys, they’re battlers. They’re gonna come out tomorrow for practice and we’re gonna get after it.”
The Vikings face the Amanda-Clearcreek Aces on Friday in Amanda.
Teays Valley 50, Canal Winchester 72
Teays Valley 9 15 16 10 — 50
Canal Winchester 22 21 13 16 — 72
TEAYS VALLEY
Kevin Scott 2 1-2 5, Cameron Dyas-Rogers 4 1-1 9, Ryan Allton 1 2-2 4, Reese Sauerbrun 2 0-0 4, Luke Sachs 1 0-0 3, Peyton Weiler 0 1-2 1, Jackson Smith 2 0-0 5, Brayden Primmer 3 0-0 6, Sam Miller 4 5-6 13 TOTAL 19 10-13 50; 3-pt field goals: 2
CANAL WINCHESTER
Dobbins Nkone 2 0-0 4, Derrick James 7 7-10 21, BJ Eshun 2 0-0 5, Cortez Freeman 9 3-4 24, Andrew Miles 3 0-0 6, Tysheim Robinson 2 1-1 6, Ashton Sweigart 3 0-0 6 TOTAL 28 11-15 72; 3-pt field goals: 5