COLUMBUS — The Teays Valley boys’ basketball team kept the undefeated conference record alive after a 75-40 win over Hamilton Township Saturday afternoon.
It was raining buckets Saturday for the Vikings with a 32-pont first quarter and a 55-point first half. Freshman Brody Fields had an impressive 13 points in the first quarter and junior Sam Miller scored 12 points in the first. Miller scored an additional 10 points in the second quarter and the Vikings led Hamilton 55-33 going into the half.
The defense stepped up big time for the Vikings in the second half. They only allowed Hamilton Township to score seven points in the entire second half. This sealed the 75-40 victory over Hamilton for the Vikings.
Teays Valley Coach Brian Barnett said his team did a good job of getting the ball to the open man all game long.
“We executed our sets and were able to get the ball in the area where we wanted,” he said. “We shot the ball fairly well in the first half - Sam did not miss a shot in the half - except for a free throw.”
Barnett complimented Fields on finding the open area and knocking down shots for the team. Barnett also gave a shout out to Kole Nungester for continuing to do a great job on both the offensive and defensive ends. Coach said the second half of the game was very important to the team’s growth.
“At halftime we challenged them to hold Hamilton to less than 55 points for the game. 33 points in a half is a lot and we need to get better defensively,” he said. “Our guys responded, Hamilton scored their only 3rd quarter basket with under 50 seconds to go in the period.”
“I was very pleased with the way we responded and adjusted at half time. This is another step in our young teams development and growth,” he said.
Miller ended the night with 12 field goals made and 24 points. Field ended his night with 7 field goals made, 3 made free throws, and 21 points.
The Vikings are back in action on Tuesday at home against Central Crossing. The freshman tipoff at 4:30 and varsity will tipoff at 7:30 p.m.