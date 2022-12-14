ASHVILLE — The Teays Valley boys’ basketball team defeated the Fairfield Union Falcons 52-39 Tuesday night.
Teays Valley won the tipoff to start the conference game and Brayden Primmer (35) got the first points of the game when he scored a bucket while getting fouled. He then scored another point while at the free throw line. The Falcons responded quickly with a bucket and made both free throw attempts to take a one-point lead over the Vikings.
The next couple of game minutes were scoreless, both teams saw missed shots and good defense. Teays Valley did a good job of blocking shots by playing clean defensively and limiting fouls. The scoring started up again when Brody Fields (2) made a three pointer for the Vikings. With 13.9 second left in the first quarter, Teays Valley put in their first two subs of the night.
The score at the end of the first had Teays Valley leading Fairfield Union 10-6.
The Falcons started the second quarter with possession, but Primmer caused a turnover that didn’t allow the Falcons to score any points. The Vikings were unable to get any points off the turnover and that allowed Fairfield to score the first bucket of the quarter. Vikings went on to score back-to-back when Kole Nungester (0) scored a bucket, that was then followed by a three-pointer by Luke Burgett (3) after the Falcons had fouled on offense.
With 4:13 left in the first half, Teays Valley took a timeout and that seemed to light a fire for the team. Coming out of the timeout, Vikings’ Ryan Allton (14) stole the ball from the Falcons while on defense and proceeded to run all the way down the court and make a layup. Fairfield responded to that impressive play with a three pointer and while Allton was going up to shoot he was fouled; he made the free throw.
The half ended with the Falcons hitting a perfect three pointer, it was a close game with Teays Valley leading Fairfield 24-21. At the end of the first half, the Vikings had five team fouls and the Falcons had six team fouls.
Teays Valley opened the third quarter with the ball, but it was Fairfield who struck first after getting points off a rebound. The Vikings only led the Falcons by one point. After scoring a three pointer Fairfield took the lead for a few moments until Nungester also scored three points to retake their earlier one point led.
Again, both teams saw several game minutes with no scoring, either because of missed shots or well played defense. The Falcons broke the drought first with a bucket and the Vikings responded with a three pointer to take a three-point lead, 30-28.
To end the third quarter that saw great defense and back and forth scoring, Nungester hit another three pointer for the Vikings to build more of a lead. The score going into the final quarter of the night was 35-28.
Less than two minutes into the fourth quarter and with a lead of 39-33, Teays Valley called a timeout. When the Vikings were back on offense, Allton scored after two of his teammates missed the bucket and hit the rim on the same offensive possession. The Vikings seemed to come alive after this with Fields hitting a three pointer off the top of the arc. While on defense there was a scrum for the ball and a Vikings’ player poked the ball out to one of his teammates who scored a bucket.
While the Vikings gained steam, Fairfield seemed to self-destruct. They committed their eighth team foul with just under three minutes left in the game and with 2:29 left they called a timeout. Less than a game minute later, Fairfield committed another team foul that sent Teays Valley to the free throw line.
The last 30 seconds of the game saw the Falcons score a bucket and on a free throw, and then Teays Valley ran out the time on the clock to seal the win.
The final score was Teays Valley 52 and Fairfield Union 39. The Vikings committed seven team fouls in the second half and the Falcons had 10 team fouls.
After the final buzzer, coach of the Teays Valley Coach Brian Barnett said the effort from his team was great.
“The way the guys executed the game plan was really good for such a young team,” he said about his team’s performance.
Barnett said he also liked the play he saw from senior Ivan Smith.
“He did a nice job coming off the bench and defending Harrah and Schmelzer and at the offensive end with his rebounding and passing. He played like a senior tonight,” he said.
Barnett also complimented the freshman by saying they are getting better every game and are beginning to find their rhythm.
“I cannot say enough about the composure and the toughness that Kole Nungester brings to our team. He is always around the basketball and makes great decisions,” he said.
Barnett said that Fields is beginning to settle into his role and did a great job of taking over the second half offensively. He also said Primmer contributes to the team in ways that may not show up on the stat sheet, but without him, they may not win. Another senior that helped contribute to the game was Allton.
“The kid is the one of the toughest kids I have coached, his ability to get to the basket and his defensive pressure make him a valuable part of our team,” Barnett said.
“Overall, I am pleased with the effort tonight, we have some things we need to clean up and get better at, however this group loves to play and loves to learn,” Barnett said about his team’s overall performance against the Falcons.
The Vikings are now 3-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play. They hit the court again when they travel to Hamilton Township on Saturday, December 17, tipoff is at 2:30 p.m.