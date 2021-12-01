ASHVILLE— The Vikings bowling teams are rolling along in the young season this year. Through two competitive meets so far, both the girls’ and boys’ teams are 1-1.
The boys’ team is coming off a MSL championship last season that completed a three-peat of titles. The 17-member team, this year, includes four seniors looking to finish their high school careers as MSL champions all four years.
In their first meet of the season, the boys faced a hard loss to Westerville South, finishing with a final score of 1936 that was eclipsed by Westerville’s 2158. However, the Vikings bounced back in their second meet. Up against Whetstone, Teays Valley was able to get back to last year’s standards and knock down a win with a final score of 2016-1771.
Like the boys’ team, the Lady Vikings also fell to Westerville in their first meet, finishing with a final score of 1434-1132. And they too bounced back against Whetstone in their second meet, winning with a final score of 1287-1099.
In both instances, the girls’ team was led by sophomore Jessica Larrick, who bowled a total of 228 and 255, respectively. The girls’ team is more of a mix in terms of experience levels this year. The team has two freshmen, four sophomores, two juniors and one senior listed for the 2021-22 season. Meaning, there is a bigger focus on growing the team for future success than the boys’ team that looks to win titles this year.
According to Athletic Director Joel Baker, the bowling program is expected to keep improving this year and in years to come.
“A few years ago, we moved to the upper division in bowling, and you’ve seen constant growth year after year. So I think we’re just expecting improvement out of them and being able to finish more in the top half of the league and to really push our bowlers.”
The two bowling teams take to the lanes next on Monday at Palace Lanes to face Olentangy Orange.