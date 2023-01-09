COLUMBUS — The Teays Valley bowling team had a busy weekend playing against Olentangy Berlin Friday night and participating in the Ohio State High School Classic at the Ohio State University on Saturday.
Teays Valley’s Coach Nick Bolyard said the team had a good week of practice heading into the match against Olentangy Berlin.
“We had a tough day on Tuesday in the weight room and really pushed our team to their maximum. We came back on Thursday with a great film study and yoga to prepare them for Friday.”
After a solid week of practice, the results from the match against Olentangy Berlin speak for themselves.
The Teays Valley boys’ bowling team remain undefeated on the season after a 2353-1958 win over Olentangy Berlin Friday night. Senior Lukas Dunbar bowled an impressive game of 299 in the first game and 182 in the second game. With a total score of 481 on the night, he was the Match Medalist. Zavier Gest also had an impressive night with 397 pins after the first two games.
Bolyard said Dunbar is one of the best examples of hard work in the Teays Valley program. According to Bolyard, Dunbar started bowling in his sophomore year.
“This summer he shot a 300 game and last night was two boards from a 300 game. He does a great job of leading by example. He works hard to not only improve his physical game, but to improve his knowledge as well.”
The Teays Valley girls’ varsity bowling team may have come up short 1770-1870 against Olentangy, but they broke two school records Friday night. The Lady Vikings had an 898 team game in Game 2, breaking the previous record of 809 that was set back in 2019. They set the new school record of a two-game series when they scored 1561 which broke the previous record of 1543 set in 2019.
Junior and captain Loralai Kinzy had a big night with a personal best of 255 and was the Match Medalist with a 466 series. Freshman Gretchen Stachler also had a personal best with a score of 210 in Game 2.
Bolyard said the girls’ team has developed incredibly this year and that under Coach Deaner’s leadership, they have improved their physical development.
“They play as a team and are really getting better at their fundamentals and spare shooting. I think it just is clicking for them — they are all getting into rhythm and really playing together as a team.”
The personal bests didn’t stop at the varsity level as Sam Rodgers, on the boys’ Junior Varsity (JV) team, shot his personal best of 224 and was the Match Medalist with a total of 416 pins on the night. The boys’ JV team defeated Olentangy Berlin 1791-1415 to keep their overall record of 7-1 and 6-1 in the Central Ohio High School Bowling Conference (COHSBC).
Bolyard said Rodgers is another player who came out this year in the fall and has worked at his game.
“He’s a tremendous person and really exemplifies our program values. He was very consistent hitting his marks and adjusting.”
After a fantastic match against Olentangy Berlin, the boys’ and girls’ varsity teams traveled to HP Lanes to participate in the Ohio High School Classic.
The boys’ team finished 11th out of 24 teams and the girls’ finished 18th of 24. Dunbar had another strong performance for the boys’ team with a total of 691 and an average of 203 pins per game. Jullian Cunningham also had a solid performance with a total of 536 and an average of 178.7 pins per game.
Bolyard said the team struggled in Game 2 but they were able to regain their footing in Game 3 and in the first two Baker Games. He also talked about how the lanes they bowled on Saturday helped prepare them for the postseason.
“The oil pattern that was utilized at the tournament will be the same oil pattern of the Sectional and District Tournament, which provided a tremendous amount of insight for the team.”
The Lady Vikings were led by strong performances from captains Kinzy and Kenna Barnes, who each averaged 150 pins. Freshman Morgan Laxton got a personal best of 130 in Game 3.
Bolyard said the Lady Vikings adjusted tremendously throughout the day.
He also said all the on lane success has been remarkable, but it’s truly showing the kind of individuals they have on the team.
“These young men and women play together and play for each other. They work hard in the weight room, film room, classroom, and on the lanes.”
Bolyard goes on to say coach Cunningham has done an outstanding job with the JV teams this year. He credits Coach Deaner with bringing out the best of the girls and developing them into a great team. Bolyard said Coach Fischer has done a tremendous job with the boys’ team to get them to play together, perform at their highest level, and make adjustments. But most of all, Bolyard is thankful for the support of the parents and the community.
“The support of our parents and community has been remarkable this year. We are incredibly grateful for all our support.”
The Teays Valley bowling team is back in action on the lanes on Tuesday at Dragon Lanes in Marysville.