COLUMBUS – The Teays Valley boys’ bowling team’s season came to an end on Tuesday after they placed sixth at the Districts Tournament.
Zavier Gest was the highest scorer for the Vikings with 585 pins, shooting 205 in the first game, 199 in the second, and 181 in the third. Lukas Dunbar was the second highest scorer with 578. He bowled a 191 in his first game, 207 in his second, and 180 in his third.
After the Vikings bowled their first three regular games they had a total of 2,717 pins. The team then played in six Baker Games with their highest game being a 234. Teays Valley finished the Baker games with 1,233 pins, making their total score of the day 3,950.
This year was the tenth time in the boys’ bowling program history of 15 years the boys’ team made it to the District Tournament. Teays Valley bowling coach Nick Bolyard said before the team left for the tournament, they talked about the “Power of One” which means one pin, one shot, one frame at a time.
“As we have done all season, our program mentality is focusing on the little things and not on results, so for us, the stage really doesn’t matter,” he said.
Bolyard said the team played well all day long and he discussed how Gest and Dunbar performed.
“Zavier struggled in the third game of getting the ball to react the way we wanted it to, but he kept a clean game for a 181. It was frustrating not to string strikes together for him and Lukas in Game 3, but they did a great job of picking up their spares.”
The coach went on to say that all eight players had a great performance and attributed to the team either through individual games or Baker Games.
Looking back on the 2022-2023 season, Bolyard said he is most proud of the growth his team achieved this year.
“The paramount purpose of interscholastic athletics is not winning or losing. We want to grow these student-athletes as men and women and prepare them for life after high school.”
Bolyard went onto say the team defines this season as a success because each individual grew on and off the lanes this year.
“Our team GPA was 3.28 during the 2nd Quarter (1st half of the season), which is phenomenal,” he said. “We have 6 Academic All-Ohio players and 10 Academic All-MSL players.”
Despite the season having just ended, the Vikings are already looking ahead to next season.
“On the boys’ side, we are returning a lot of experience,” Bolyard said. “Losing our three seniors will hurt our leadership because each one did a tremendous job on and off the lanes.”
On the girls’ side, they are only losing one player to graduation and have a strong incoming freshman class.
Over the offseason the coaching staff is excited to implement leadership training led by players after workouts in the spring.
“This really is a true testament to our team culture that players are so hungry to learn and grow themselves as men and women, not just as bowlers,” Bolyard said.
Bolyard wanted to thank the coaches, players, team managers, and Boosters and Booster Board for everything they contributed to the team this season.
“Thank you to our parents, families, administration, and the staff at Teays Valley High School,” he said.
“We are beyond blessed in our program. We have tremendous men and women, coaches, parents, families, and a tremendous community.”
Individual scores from the District Tournament:
Name, Game 1, Game 2, Game 3, Total
Jullian Cunningham: 176, 170, 192, 538
Sam Rodgers: 208, 133, 341 (played games 1 & 2)
Cameron Love: 173, 138, 311 (played games 2 & 3)
Justin Tackett: 218, 218 (played game 1)
Jacob McDonald: 146, 146 (played game 1)