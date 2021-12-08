ASHVILLE— Teays Valley bowling took on Olentangy on Tuesday. After all the pins settled, the meet was a mixed result, the Vikings won but the Lady Vikings fell short.
Two Teays Valley boys broke the 400 pins mark, senior Tyler Love and sophomore Zavier Gest, but were out bowled by Olentangy junior Alex Hilger for match medalist. As a team, the Vikings were able to earn a decisive win with a final score of 2331-1801.
The Lady Vikings had a more difficult outing on Tuesday. Individually, the team struggled and no bowler made it close to 300 in the meet. The night ended with Teays Valley losing 2089-1469.
Both teams will next take the lanes at the Holiday Baker Marathon on Saturday Dec. 11.