featured Teays Valley boys' soccer beats Lancaster in a hard-fought match By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Sep 19, 2022 Sep 19, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Teays Valley #13 Wyatt Burroughs in stride on the field. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LANCASTER — The Teays Valley boys’ soccer team beat Lancaster on Saturday in a close game — 4-3.The starting lineup for the Vikings included Yarnell, Primmer, Videkovich, Gaal, Suhayda, Thanasack, Sherman, Giotto, Mailer, Waters, and Spencer.Spencer scored 3 goals for the Vikings and Thanasack scored one.After the game, head coach Shane Harber discussed the challenges the team faced, what the team did well, and highlights of the game.Harber said a challenge the team faced was giving up a goal in the first three minutes of the game. The team battled back to go ahead to 2-1 before halftime.After scoring 20 seconds into the second half, the team was up 3-1 over Lancaster.“We unfortunately poorly marked on Lancaster’s 2nd goal, and then gave the tying goal away shortly after that.”Despite the team’s struggle to keep Lancaster from scoring, Harber said the players continued to work hard and battle back. This is when the team scored their fourth goal to win the game.Harber talked about what his team did well during the game and earlier in the week.“We have continued to fight, even after going down in games or giving up the tying goals in games this past week.”Harber praised both goalkeepers for their effort during the game.“Both keepers (Yarnell and Waters) had big saves for us during the course of the game, which kept us with the ability to walk away with the win.”Harber praised the seniors leadership to guide the team when they were down.“Our seniors really led us well when we got down, or the momentum started to shift to Lancaster’s favor.”Harber gave a shutout to Max Spencer who had a great game, and not just because he had a hat trick.“[He] had another shot cleared off of the goal line late in the 2nd half by a Lancaster defender.”With this most recent win, the Vikings are 4-4-1 overall and 2-1-1 in the Mid-State League- Buckeye Conference.The Vikings are back in action Wednesday at Circleville. The game starts at 7:15 p.m. Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Shane Harber Lancaster Sport Football Team Max Spencer Starting Lineup Goalkeeper Goal Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes