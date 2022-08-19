featured Teays Valley boys' soccer wins season opener By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Aug 19, 2022 Aug 19, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLUMBUS — Teays Valley's boys' soccer team beat Whetstone High School 4-1 at their season opener Tuesday at Whetstone High School.The starting lineup included #22 Freshman Waters, Sophomore #31 Spencer, and Juniors #00 Yarnell, #2 Muschott, #9 Gaal, and #4 Suhayda. The starting Seniors were #10 Primmer, #5 Videnkovich, #14 Thanasack, #7 Mailer, and #12 Sherman.Gavin Waters, who joined the team this fall, had a big night scoring three goals. Two of the goals were from penalty kicks awarded to Teays Valley.“The third goal Gavin scored was from a ball passed through to him. He beat the defender and the keeper to pass the ball into the back of the net," Vikings' Coach Shane Harber said. The fourth goal for Teays Valley was scored by #31 Max Spencer on a pass from Waters.“Max drew the first penalty kick foul in the first half of the game," Harber said. Spencer also had a near miss in the second half with the ball going off the goal post.When asked is the team faced any challenges during the game, Harber said, “We struggled closing down the other team and limiting their chances, especially in the second half.”Harber gave a shout out to #00 Derek Yarnell.“He had a great game in goal for us, coming up with great saves throughout the entire game. We were very fortunate, many times, to not give up another goal or two,” he said.The team captains for the team this year are #10 Primmer, #5 Videnkovich, and #7 Mailer.The next game is at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 vs Groveport Madison High School. Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gavin Waters Season Opener Sport Football Max Spencer Shane Harber Goal Soccer Team Ball Starting Lineup Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes