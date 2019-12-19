Teays Valley returned to the pool Tuesday night at the Vaughn E. Hairston YMCA in Urbancrest.
The boys were outscored by Central Crossing but finished in second place ahead of Westland, London, Beechcroft, Mechanicsburg, Eastmoor and Hamilton Township. The girls placed third behind Central Crossing and Westland. London, Beechcroft and Mechanicsburg finished out the scoring behind the Vikings.
Girls Results
CJ Arledge – 2nd in the 500 Free (6:35) and 3rd in the 50 Free (30.07)
Emma Ashcraft – 2nd in the 200 Free (2:30) and 6th in the 100 Breast (1:40)
Taylor Barrick – 4th in the 100 Fly (1:38) and 5th in the 50 Free (33.44)
Martha McAllister – 4th in the 500 Free (8:19) and 7th in the 50 Free (38.23)
Julie Chabot – 5th in the 200 IM (3:11) and 7th in the 100 Back (1:45)
Cassie Feyh – 6th in the 100 Free (1:24)
200 Medley Relay – Chabot, Arledge, Ashcraft and Barrick came in 3rd (2:33)
200 Free Relay – Ashcraft, McAllister, Feyh and Chabot finished 3rd (2:25)
400 Free Relay – Arledge, McAllister, Feyh and Barrick placed 3rd (5:30)
Boys Results
Parker Hamilton – 1st in the 50 Free (24.92) and 1st in the 500 Free (5:57)
Nate Reynard – 1st in the 200 Free (2:17) and 2nd in the 100 Back (1:16)
Mason Koch – 2nd in the 200 IM (2:35) and 3rd in the 100 Fly (1:15)
Nathan Chapman – 3rd in the 200 IM (3:30) and 4th in the 100 Breast (1:34)
Harrison Mohr – 4th in the 100 Free (1:08) and 6th in the 50 Free (29.25)
Justin Ammeter – 4th in the 100 Back (1:34) and 7th in the 200 Free (3:47)
Noah Brister – 4th in the 500 Free (7:36) and 9th in the 50 Free (31.35)
Dallas Moore – 5th in the 100 Back (1:39) and 6th in the 100 Free (1:09)
Bishoy Mouris – 6th in the 200 Free (3:12) and 7th in the 100 Free (1:21)
200 Free Relay – Koch, Reynard, Moore and Hamilton finished 1st (1:49)
200 Medley Relay – Reynard, Koch, Hamilton and Moore came in 2nd (2:03)
400 Free Relay – Mohr, Brister, Chapman and Moore placed 3rd (5:03)