COLUMBUS — The Teays Valley boys’ varsity bowling team remains undefeated (5-0) with a win against Hilliard Darby 1808 to 1711.
The Junior Varsity (JV) boys’ team also got the win over Darby with a score of 1507-1432. The Teays Valley girls’ team came close but fell to Darby 1502-1590.
Before the match officially begins, both teams on each lane get 15 minutes of practice to get a feel for the lanes. Both teams had lots of spectators come out to show their support, at one point it was standing room only. Bowlers were serious when it was their turn to bowl, but in between frames both teams chatted and laughed together which kept the mood light and fun. If a player got a spare or strike both teams clapped and high fived the player in congratulations. A player from Darby even helped a Teays Valley bowler who was struggling. The sportsmanship between both teams was incredible.
After the match concluded, senior, captain, and match medalist Lukas Dunbar discussed how his game went. Match medalist means he had the highest score in the boys’ varsity match. He has been on the team for three years. His favorite part of the night was getting lucky strikes, but he also talked about what he struggled with.
“Finding a consistent line that would not break or disappear quickly,” Dunbar said about his struggles. “The best way to overcome this was by swapping out different balls and for me my biggest adjustment was just switching my feet.”
Dunbar said he always relies on his teammates to get him through the good and the bad times during games.
“You’re constantly relying on your teammates to try and better yourself and better each other. Without them, you’re not here.”
“I would not trade this for anything else in the world, they are the best family I’ve ever had, except for my first family,” Dunbar added with a smile.
The highest scorer on the JV boys’ team was freshman Sam Rodgers who talked about how he thought he did in his game against Darby.
“To be honest, I don’t think I did the best today because of the lane conditions and I had to switch bowling balls multiple times, but it still worked out in the end,” he said.
Rodgers explained the lane conditions were challenging because the lane was very oily which caused him to have to change his approach. Despite the difficult conditions, Rodgers said he did well with team chants and staying positive throughout the game. He said he also relies on his team for support during games.
“I rely on them a lot because if I’m down they can help me. They can also give me tips and advice on how to help with my ball,” Rodgers said.
After the JV team finished, Chuck Cunningham the JV coach, discussed how his first year of coaching bowling is going.
“I love it. This is a true family-oriented spot with Nick Bolyard (head coach) running it,” he said.
Cunningham said his team struggled in the beginning, but they bounced back.
“The guys struggling to find their mark found it in the second game and finished off 75 pins.”
When the team was struggling with the lane conditions, he brought the team together to help them deal with the adversity.
“I talked to all of them as a group, sat them down and told them to take a deep breath and relax, and focus on the next shot,” Cunningham said.
During the Baker games, the boys’ varsity team was struggling to pull out the win. This is where assistant coach Erik Fischer, in his second year with the bowling program, came in to help the team. During the Baker games he was right next to the team coaching each player as it was their turn to bowl.
“They weren’t bowling their best and after the first Baker game they had a few opens and not so many strikes,” Fischer said. “During the second Baker game we tried to keep the energy up because I’ve noticed in the past if our energy stays up, we throw better shots and stay focused.”
The highlight of the night for Fischer was when Jacob McDonald threw a spare in the second half of the second Baker game. He said this got the team pumped and then they threw three strikes in a row.
Despite the loss for the girls’ team, they were upbeat and optimistic about their performance. Junior and two-time captain Loralai Kinzy said she adjusted well and got a strike during her game.
“I struggled with picking up my spares but I’m going to work on spares in the next practice,” she said.
Before joining the bowling team, she had never played a sport before because she was against teams. So, what changed her mind about joining a team?
“This team is so much like a family and they kind of just accepted who I was, and I accepted everybody else. I just fit in here,” Kinzy said.
This year she was elected captain because she had the most write-ins from her teammates. She takes her duties as the captain seriously in order to support others during games.
“Captains always start chants. It keeps everyone’s spirits high during the good and the bad times.”
Overall, Kinzy said she thought everyone did really well in their games, especially for having never bowled there before.
Leah Deaner, assistant coach for the girls’ bowling team agreed with Kinzy that the team struggled with spare shooting. During the game she told them to slow down and refocus in order to help them overcome their struggles.
“The big thing with spare shooting is everybody’s made every spare at least once, so you can do it, it’s just a matter of focusing on your spare and hitting it,” Deaner said.
Deaner is in her first year at Teays Valley and her favorite part about the team is how close everyone is.
“I love that no matter what, they bowl as a team and they get along and don’t fight with each other,” she said. “They always work together.”
The goals for the girls’ bowling team this season is to keep improving, both for the returners and for the new bowlers. This year the girls’ team has seven new players, six of which are freshman, and four returning players. For Deaner, there is one thing the team can do everyday to reach their goal.
“We’re just going to keep grinding.”
The Teays Valley bowing team hit the lanes again Saturday for the Holiday Baker Marathon.