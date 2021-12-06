ASHVILLE— The Teays Valley wrestling team is stacked. Heading into the 2021-22 season, the Vikings have four former state qualifiers returning as well as a host of young talent ready to prove themselves.
Thirteen varsity boys wrestlers started their season on Saturday at a dual-meet hosted by Marysville High School. They ranged in experience from two-time state qualifier and senior Zander Graham to junior Gavin Karshner making his varsity debut after a few years off to freshman Roman Younger who had an impressive middle school career in the sport.
Teays Valley’s three 2021 state qualifiers also started their season on Saturday. Heavyweight junior Joey Thurston, who lost in the second consultation round at last year’s state championships in the 285 weight class, had a mixed showing on Saturday. Thurston ended the day with two wins by pin, one loss by pin and one win by forfeit.
Lightweight junior Gunner Havens, who finished No. 8 at the 2021 state championship in the 106 weight class, won all four of his matches by pin to start the season. Coming off of knee surgery, Havens looks back to his peak form at the start of the new season.
The Vikings wrestler who is earning the most buzz this season is junior Camden McDanel. At last year’s state tournament sophomore McDanel placed second in the 182 weight class after a 5-4 decision went in favor of a Akron area senior.
On Saturday, McDanel got off to a slow start, losing his first match in a 7-3 decision. However, after the rust was shaken off McDanel won his next three matches by pin, helping the whole team to end the day 2-2.
The wrestling team will spend the rest of December and the start of January on the road before opening their home meets on January 15 against Reynoldsburg and Westerville Central.