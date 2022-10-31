LEWIS CENTER — The Teays Valley Game Day cheer team took first place in the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) Ohio Regional competition.
The cheer team faced two teams from Pennsylvania and one team from Kentucky. Game Day cheerleading has four components to it and is inspired by what teams do during games. The four elements are Band Chant, Situational Sideline (the team responds to a cue like “offense” just as they would during a game), Crowd Leading, and Fight Song.
The UCA holds events like the Ohio Regional around the U.S. to give the opportunity for schools to qualify for the National High School Cheerleading Championship (NHSCC), which is held annually at Walt Disney World’s Wide World of Sports facility.
Teays Valley tied with another team that advanced to the finals last year at NHSCC.
This was only the second year the team has gone to the Ohio Regional competition and last year they won their division. Vikings’ coaches Jamie Kinzer and Hannah Kerr said the team felt good about their routine last year but the large stage at Disney got the better of them.
“Unfortunately, the large stage got the best of us last year at Disney and we did not advance past Day 1,” the coaches said.
Vikings’ coaches said they would like another chance to take the same team, minus the seniors who graduated, and build on the experience they had last year. The NHSCC at Disney will take place from February 10-12 in 2023.
Kinzer and Kerr said they are ridiculously proud of their team and what they did this past weekend.
“Competitive cheerleading has turned into a year round sport; we take off the month of March,” they said. “These athletes dedicated themselves to a lifting program and extra tumbling classes over the past year and it is really paying off. We are excited to see what the future holds.”