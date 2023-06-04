CV, LE, TV logo
The Teays Valley Vikings clinched the 2023 Mid-State League (MSL) boys’ tennis title, finishing in first place with 50 points. Logan Elm finished third with 36 and Circleville finished fourth with 22.


