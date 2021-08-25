BEXLEY — Teays Valley’s varsity volleyball team opened its regular season with a win against the Bexley Lady Lions Tuesday evening after winning three sets compared to Bexley’s one.
Teays Valley started strong in the first set against their Mid-State League opponent putting together 25 points to Bexley’s 22. For much of the contest, the Lady Lions did not falter, rather, seemingly challenging the Lady Vikings with several vollies being exchanged.
In the second set, the Lady Lions tied the series at 1-1 after scoring 25 points to Teays Valley’s 23.
Teays Valley saw it through to the end taking the third (25-21) and fourth (25-20) sets to claim their road win.
The Lady Vikings are slated to face-off against Dublin Jerome this Thursday in Ashville starting at 6:30 p.m.