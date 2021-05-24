COLUMBUS — With just a few clouds in the sky, Teays Valley’s girls and boys track and field teams put all their season work to the test at the OHSAA Central Division I District Championship held at Hilliard Darby High School. With several place finishers from both squads, the girls’ team were able to earn a top 10 spot once all events concluded.
The district meet held in Columbus took place from Tuesday, May 18, to Saturday, May 22.
In the finals for the girls’ 4x800-meter relay race, the grouping of sophomores Lindsey Triplett, Brooke Guisinger and seniors Megan Bush and Karoline Pees placed seventh out with a time of 10:41.26, earning two team points for the Lady Vikings.
In the girls’ 100-meter hurdles, junior Denajah Smith also took seventh place with a time of 17.49 and earned another two team points for the Lady Vikings.
In the girls’ 4x200-meter finals, the crew of freshmen Ryleigh McCoy and Kaitlyn Stiffler, sophomore Lauren Sharrock and senior Grace Henegar finished in eighth place with a time of 1:49.85, earning the Lady Vikings an additional team point.
In the finals for the girls’ 300-meter hurdles, junior Natalie Newton finished in sixth place with a time of 48.98, adding three points to the Lady Vikings.
In the boys’ 300-meter hurdle finals, Viking senior Fedya Southerington finished in eighth place with a time of 43.91, giving the Vikings their first team point.
In the girls’ 800-meter run finals, sophomore Triplett finished with a time of 2:26.77, earning an additional point for the Lady Vikings.
In the girls’ 3,200-meter run finals, senior Pees finished in sixth place with a time of 11:55.76 and earned three team points for the girls’ squad.
Moving onto the field and now in the girls’ discus throw finals, senior Ashton Anderson took the seventh spot and threw for a high of 97 feet, earning two team points for the Lady Vikings.
In the boys’ discus finals, junior Viking Owen Morningstar threw for a high of 126 feet and earned the boys’ team two team points after taking seventh.
In the boys’ high jump finals, junior Viking Elijah Gordon recorded a high of 5 feet, 10 inches earning the boys team another two points after taking the seventh spot.
In the finals for the girls’ long jump, sophomore Lauren Sharrock leaped for a 16-foot jump to take seventh place and earning two Lady Viking points.
In the finals for girls’ shot put, junior Lily Purdon took eighth place with a 33-foot throw, earning the Lady Vikings one team point.
In the finals for boys’ shot put, Morningstar took the eighth spot with a roughly-over 43-foot chuck, earning the boys team one point.
In the girls’ pole vault finals, Newton took third place with an over 10-foot vault and tallied six team points for the Lady Vikings.
At the end of 17 events and tallying all team points, Teays Valley’s Lady Vikings finished in eighth place out of the 14 teams present with 23 team points for the Division I District 2 track and field finals. For the boys, the Vikings ended in fifteenth place with six total team points.