ASHVILLE— On a sunny Friday this month Teays Valley was finally able to cut the ribbon on their long awaited new field house.
The field house, which broke ground in 2020, is a massive building with over 40,000 square feet of space. The main area houses three full-sized courts. Each of the courts are marked for three sports: basketball, volleyball and tennis.
Off the main space there are offices for training staff and medical treatment rooms. Also on the main floor there are new locker rooms for the Vikings and visitors. Each locker room has one hundred lockers and their own bathroom facilities.
Upstairs there is a two-lane running track, space for batting practice and a small weight lifting gym. The field house is designed to be as multi-functional as possible, the planners took every sport into account when building the field house.
Even the placement of the building as a whole was important to the board. Situated next to Teays Valley’s football field, the locker rooms and fan bathrooms are a lot closer than the old ones used during football and soccer games. Athletic Director Joel Weber thinks this change in location alone will greatly improve the experiences of athletes from the school and visiting teams.
Regular season games and practice were not the only events the school had in mind when they undertook this project. Teays Valley is hoping the new field house, along with the tuft field the school installed in 2019, will make their Ashville campus a preferred spot for neutral site playoff games and championships in the future.
The new field house was made possible in part due to over $1 million in donations from organizations and individuals in the Ashville community. The school district has used the donations and the sale of valuable property to build the field house without raising taxes in the area.
The school has not announced the first event to take place in the new building as there are a few finishing details to complete. However, this field house will be apart of the Teays Valley landscape for years to come.