ASHVILLE — The Teays Valley Vikings defeated Briggs High School Saturday 68-0 to earn their first ever playoff win.
Teays Valley managed the win mostly on the ground as Sophomore Camden McDanel ran for 211 yards on 12 carries for three touchdowns. As a team, Teays Valley had 364 total yards on the ground with touchdowns by Senior Jeremiah Thompson, Sophomore Gavin Karshner, Freshman Landon Thompson, and Senior Chance Littler.
In the air, Junior Quarterback Tyler Love was 1 of 3 for 31 yards with 1 TD. He also had one carry: a six-yard touchdown run. Senior Cooper Booth was on the receiving end of Love’s passing touchdown.
On defense, Love and Senior Cameron Primmer both had interceptions.
Teays Valley will play Anderson High School on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.