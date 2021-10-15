CARROLL, OHIO — The Vikings’ perfect season came to an end Friday night. Teays Valley lost 49-0 to MSL rival Bloom-Carroll in a lopsided affair.
After a slow start, a quarterback sneak from Bulldog KJ Benedict put Bloom-Carroll on the board with two minutes left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter the Vikings failed to get anything going and the Bulldogs took advantage. At halftime the score was 35-0.
The Teays Valley defense couldn’t hold Bloom-Carroll in the third and gave up an opening drive touchdown. In the fourth, the one-sided game was sealed when Bloom-Carroll ran an interception in for a final touchdown.
After the game, head coach Mark Weber gave a speech to his huddled team. The Vikings look to refocus on next week when they play Logan Elm at home.
Final: Bulldogs 49 — Vikings 0