ASHVILLE— The Teays Valley boys’ basketball team hosted Bloom-Carroll on Tuesday in a game that had big implications for the MSL Buckeye Division.
The Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs came into the game undefeated in conference play and three games up on the next closes team. In the final few weeks of the season, the Vikings are looking to secure the No. 2 spot in the Buckeye Division under Bloom-Carroll.
If the Vikings could pull off an upset over the Bulldogs, it would be a big step in reaching second place.
Early in the game, it seemed the chance of a Vikings victory was high.
“We did a good job of controlling the tempo and getting the basketball where we needed it on the offensive end.” Vikings Head Coach Brian Barnett said after the game.
“Defensively we did a great job during the first half, we made all their shots tough and contested.”
After finishing the first quarter tied at seven, the Vikings managed to keep up the solid play in the second quarter.
“When you can hold the fourth ranked team in the state to 18 points in a half you are doing something right.” Barnett said.
Of course there is a reason Bloom-Carroll is ranked so high. The second half of the game showed those reasons and highlighted the small gaps in Teays Valley’s play. The Bulldogs outscored the Vikings by seven points in the third quarter and continued to build on that lead.
The fourth quarter was the most lopsided with Bloom-Carroll outscoring the Vikings 21-9 in the final eight minutes.
Individually, Teays Valley senior Jackson Smith continued to produce offensively, scoring 13 points. Fellow senior Cameron Dyas-Rogers score six points after missing the Vikings’ previous game.
Of course, a win over Bloom-Carroll would have been a huge boost, a lose doesn’t spell the end of the Vikings’ goal.
“Overall, I am very pleased with our effort tonight and if we keep that up, we are going to have a great finish to our season.”
Teays Valley 43, Bloom-Carroll 57
Teays Valley 7 16 11 9 — 43
TEAYS VALLEY
Kevin Scott 1 0-0 2, Cameron Dyas-Rogers 3 0-0 6, Ryan Allton 2 3 7, Reese Sauerbrun 1 0-0 2, Peyton Weiler 2 0-0 5, Jackson Smith 4 2 13, Sam Miller 2 4 8 TOTAL 15 9 43