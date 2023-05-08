CLEVELAND — Last weekend, Teays Valley freshman Sam Rodgers won the Freshman Division of the RecruitUS Bowling Tournament.
Rodgers first starting bowling in June of 2022 and has only bowled for Teays Valley High School. He said his favorite thing about bowling is that his teammates and coaches are extremely supportive.
“We are a family and Coach (Nick) Bolyard teaches us the importance of supporting one another and being on a true team,” Rodgers said. “I enjoy that I am getting to travel a little bit, making new friends and learning new techniques.”
Last weekend, Rodgers competed in the 2023 Cleveland RecruitUS Showcase and won the Freshman Division. Rodgers explained that it wasn’t just a bowling tournament, it was also an opportunity to meet with college bowling coaches. After the bowlers checked in for the tournament, they had three hours to do a meet and greet with various coaches.
After the meet and greet finished, the bowling tournament began and Rodgers played four games. He said he felt a bit unsure in the beginning of the tournament.
“I was bit unsure at the start because this was a new oil pattern that I am not familiar with and it was challenging to find a line on the bowling pattern,” Rodgers said. “I think I did better by adapting to the oil pattern later on in the end of the second game and going into the third game.”
After bowling all four games, Rodgers finished with a series score of 695.
After finishing the tournament and a taking short break, there was a two-hour bowling clinic where Rodgers had the opportunity to work with coaches.
“I had the opportunity to work with coaches in a small group format for bowling observation and instruction.”
After the bowling clinic, it was time for the results to be announced.
“I was feeling happy and excited but I felt unsure at the time what the results would be due to the challenges,” Rodgers said. “I was really happy when they called my name.”
Rogers took home the first place trophy in the Freshman Division at the Cleveland RecruitUS Showcase.
One thing Rodgers took away from this event is that you just have to stay positive through a tournament.
“A takeaway from this event that the coaches stress, no matter what the conditions, keep your cool and stay in control of your mind.”
