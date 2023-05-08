Sam Rodgers at RecruitUS bowling tournament

Sam Rodgers holds up his first place trophy after he won the Freshman Division in the 2023 Cleveland RecruitUS Showcase.

 Submitted photo

CLEVELAND — Last weekend, Teays Valley freshman Sam Rodgers won the Freshman Division of the RecruitUS Bowling Tournament.


