ASHVILLE — The Teays Valley baseball team dominated in their 8-1 win over Liberty Union.
In the bottom of the first inning the Vikings put up three runs on the board Wednesday night. Ben France was the first to cross home plate for Teays Valley when he scored on a throw after Hayden Wells singled on a line drive.
A couple batters later the Vikings had two outs and Wells scored on a wild pitch making the lead 2-0. Landen McFarland was the next batter up and he singled on a pop fly which gave Ivan Smith the opportunity to score. The Vikings had a 3-0 lead until Liberty Union scored their only run of the night in the top of the third.
France recorded another run in the bottom of the fourth inning to give Teays Valley a 4-1 lead.
The Vikings went on another scoring spree when they scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. While Landon Vandegrift was at bat, Jeremiah Fabbro scored on a passed ball. Vandegrift then singled on a line drive and Wells and France scored on a throw. A few batters later, Vandegrift scored the final run of the night for the Vikings.
Teays Valley sent their seniors off with a dominant 8-1 win over Liberty Union.
Vikings’ Coach Mark Colburn said senior night is always a fun night for the parents and players, but it can be nerve-wracking for the coaches because they don’t know how they’ll respond to the first pitch.
“To our relief, we were able to jump out to a 3-run lead in the bottom of the first and do what every team wants to do, start fast.”
Wells had a good night going 3-3 at the plate, had 2 runs and 2 RBI. Colburn said he has been doing really well this year.
“It has been great to see a kid get minimal playing time as a Junior and have so much success his final year playing baseball.
He’s one of our leaders on the team and keeps guys upbeat and motivated,” Colburn said.
The Vikings also celebrated their seven seniors, Hayden Wells (7), Matthew Farmer (8), Landen McFarland (15), Ivan Smith (19), Benjamin France (24), Jake Reese (28), and Colby Morrison (44).
Colburn said each of the seniors have provided their own unique impact of the team.
“But as a group they have led by example through offseason workouts and into the season. It has been a pleasure being a part of their last four years in high school.”
Stats:
Hayden Wells: 2 runs, 3 hits, 2 RBI
Jeremiah Fabbro: 1 run, 2 hits
Ben France: 3 runs, 1 hit
Landon Vandegrift: 1 run, 1 hit, 2 RBI
Ivan Smith: 1 run
Landen McFarland: 1 hit, 2 RBI
Matt Farmer: pitching: 5 hits allowed, 1 run allowed, 13 strikeouts.
Jake Reese: 1 hit