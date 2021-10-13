CIRCLEVILLE — Teays Valley junior Audrey Keplar placed No. 11 at the 2021 OHSAA Central District Division I Girls’ Golf Tournament on Tuesday. The tournament took place at the New Albany Links Golf Club in New Albany.
In a field of 54 golfers from all over the Central District, Keplar was the only representative for Teays Valley at the tournament. Keplar advanced to the district tournament after playing to a 75 at sectionals on Oct. 5 at Blacklick Woods Golf Course.
Teays Valley had more to celebrate because of the golf teams this week. Three members of the boys’ golf team were named to the 2021 All Mid-State League First Team after the season ended on Wednesday.
Eli Gregg, James Bush and Vance Hanger were honored after last playing during the Division I Sectional Tournament at Turnberry Golf Course on Oct. 6. The Teays Valley Boys Golf team did not qualify for the district tournament this season.
These accomplishments mark the end of the 2021 golf season for the Mid-State League.