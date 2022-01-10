ASHVILLE— Saturday night wasn’t a perfect night for Teays Valley girls’ basketball coach Trevor Younkin. At 3 p.m. that afternoon Younkin, and TV athletic director Joel Baker, were making quick decisions and frantic phone calls.
The JV and varsity girls’ basketball games on Saturday night was supposed to be the perfect backdrop to honor 50 years of girls’ basketball at Teays Valley. However, after a call from Logan Elm that morning saying they didn’t have enough varsity players to field a team that night, Younkin’s perfect vision was slipping away.
Then, a call to Fisher Catholic to see if their varsity team would like to join their JV team in Ashville for the night ended with another disappointment. The Fisher Catholic JV girls’ basketball team needed to cancel because of COVID-19 precautions.
At 4:19 p.m. the school made the official announcement. The athletic department sent out a tweet explaining the changes. Instead of a JV game and a varsity game against outside opponents, there would be an intersquad scrimmage to celebrate the history of girls’ basketball at Teays Valley.
Later that night, while addressing the crowd Coach Younkin acknowledged this wasn’t the night he imagined.
“But I think it ended up being the right thing to do,” he said.
“What better way to celebrate Lady Vikings basketball than a game of Vikings against Vikings.”
Without other schools in the building, the night was truly all about the Lady Vikings.
Over 50 former players, coaches and managers were there to celebrate. There were representatives from every decade of the program’s past, including the first head coach of the team Angie Rinehart.
Rinehart coached girls’ basketball at Teays Valley from the first season in 1972 until 1980. Four teams under Rinehart finished as league champions.
______
One notable person in attendance that didn’t attend or work at Teays Valley was Ohio State Senator Tim Schaffer. Sen. Schaffer, who represents District 20 that includes Ashville, was there to deliver a special honor.
During halftime of the scrimmage, Schaffer was joined by three former head coaches and members of the planning committee at center court. He presented the girls’ basketball program with an official declaration from the Ohio Senate, commending their fiftieth anniversary.
Speaking before the game, Schaffer talked about how important high school athletics are to the community and to the development of good citizens.
“The great American story in a compact way, is an athlete or a team achieving things they didn't think were possible as the season goes on,” he said of the lesson gained from school sports.
"So I wanted to [say] ‘great job community, great job Teays Valley, great job girls basketball program. Keep up the great work because for every girl that goes through this program, she has grown immensely’.”
The senitement Schaffer focused on, of the character building and life skills high school athletics can give to students, was a focus shared by another speaker.
Former head coach Jeff Sheets spoke to the crowd after the game. Amidst his remarks about his 18 seasons as girls’ basketball coach, Sheets made one thing clear.
“I wasn’t coaching basketball. I was coaching basketball players.”
While the on-court achievements and successes were highlighted throughout the night, there was an equal spotlight on what the program has meant to the lives of those involved with it.
During the introduction of former players, there was a moment of recognition for all the family lines that have come through the girls’ basketball team.
All in all, the night was a true celebration of how the girls’ basketball program at Teays Valley has affected the community and the people involved with the team.
______
The Teays Valley Lady Vikings will take the court next on Friday Jan. 14 against Amanda-Clearcreek at home. The game against Logan Elm has been rescheduled for Jan. 20.