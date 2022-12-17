ASHVILLE- The Teays Valley girls’ basketball team defeated the Circleville Tigers 43-32 Friday night.
The Lady Vikings won the tipoff to start the conference game and Abby Tier (4) got the first bucket of the night for the Vikings. The scores kept piling on for the Vikings when Alyssa Horsley (23) made two free throws and Tier got another bucket. In order to slow the Vikings momentum, Circleville called a timeout with 4:37 left in the first. The Lady Tigers missed a three-point shot coming out of the timeout and Kayla Cline (12) responded with a three pointer for the Vikings. As time expired, Teays Valley attempted another three-point shot, but it hit the rim.
The Vikings held the Tigers scoreless in the first quarter with a score of 12-0.
Looking to bounce back from a scoreless quarter, Circleville started with possession, but were unable to score on their first possession. But less than a minute later, Circleville’s Faith Yancey (1) stole the ball, ran down the court, and was fouled as she tried to shoot. She would score the first points of the night for the Tigers when she made both her free throws. Gabby McConnell (32) added to the Tigers score when she hit a three pointer. Circleville would score another basket, and Teays Valley kept the points coming. In the final seconds of the first half, Circleville tried a half court shot, which came close, but hit off the rim.
The Vikings led the Tigers 22-7 at halftime.
Teays Valley picked up right where they left off when Tier scored on a layup on the first offensive series. Yancey responded with a jump shot for two and McConnell scored on two free throws. Right after the successful free throws, the Vikings called a timeout. The timeout seemed to help as Gabrielle Watkins (31) scored a bucket. Circleville ran into some scoring trouble again when on an offensive drive the ball hit the rim three different times and the Tigers came away with no points. In the final minute of the quarter Circleville’s Maddux Bigam (5) scored a big three pointer.
Circleville was able to slow the Vikings scoring and the score at the end of the third quarter was Teays Valley 28 and Circleville 18.
The three pointer Bigam hit at the end of the third quarter brought the away crowd to life. In the beginning of the quarter, every time the Tigers had the ball they cheered louder than before. And when the team scored a bucket, the cheering and clapping got even louder. After a brief burst of momentum, the Tigers once again struggled to score against the Vikings. Teays Valley scored seven unanswered points before Circleville called a timeout.
Coming out of the timeout Circleville stole the ball from Teays Valley on four back-to-back plays. Yancey stole the ball three of the four times and the Tigers scored on three of the four turnovers. After the impressive back-to-back steals, Teays Valley’s lead shrunk to 38-32.
Teays Valley took a timeout to stop Circleville’s momentum with 1:48 left in the game. This strategy seemed to work as the Tigers would score no more points in the game.
The Lady Vikings got the victory with a final score of 43-32.
After the game finished, Circleville coach Brian Bigam discussed what the team did well and what they struggled with against Teays Valley.
“We really struggled shooting the basketball. We scored zero in the first quarter and seven in the second,” he said. “They played a defense where they guarded four of our players and they let Kennedy Younkin sit in the paint.”
He went on to say the Tigers had a lot of good looks at the basket, but the team couldn’t knock anything down. Bigam also talked about how the team used timeouts as a strategy.
“When the other team goes on runs you use your timeouts to limit the run they’re potentially making and at the same time talk to the girls about what we can do differently.”
The coach also talked about Yancey and her big night, not only her scoring 12 points, but on her back-to-back steals.
“Faith is our spark plug, she makes us go and she kept battling for us all night,” he said. “We were down 16 points and her and Maddie Blakeman were able to get a couple of steals during that run.”
Brain Bigam also credits Maddux Bigam for holding one of Teays Valley’s top scorers, Younkin, to four points.
“I thought for her to hold a player of that caliber to four points was absolutely fantastic.”
Head coach for Teays Valley Trevor Younkin also discussed what the team did well.
“I think our defense was one of our keys in stopping or slowing down Circleville,” he said.
He also said Circleville is a very athletic, quick, and talented team.
“We knew that if we could control the paint and allow them to have to shoot more perimeter shots versus inside shots, we would have an opportunity to win the game,” Trevor Younkin said.
He said this showed especially in the first quarter when their defensive presence was able to contain them from getting inside shots, which gave them the edge in the first half.
Trevor Younkin said the team may have played well overall, but they still struggled in the second half.
“Circleville applied a little more pressure to our guards in the second half and did a little bit more of a press which gave themselves a chance to be able to fight back in the game,” he said. “We, unfortunately, did not take care of the ball at the end of the third, beginning of the fourth.”
He said Circleville sped them up and the team had to relax a little bit and take a deep breath. He said the team was able to do this and then they were able to take care of the ball at the end of the game.
Horsley led the Vikings in scoring on the night with 17 points. Coach said she had a couple of three-point plays that helped set the tone of the game. At the free throw line, the team was 11/13 on the night.
“We talk about how free throws win championships and stepping up and hitting free throws got us that opportunity to win this game,” Trevor Younkin said.
He credits Circleville’s defense with slowing down Kennedy Younkin’s scoring.
“Teams know we want to get her the ball inside and they’re just packing it in, at one point Circleville had three players around her,” he said. “Teams need to realize that if you’re going to do that to us, we got some shooters on the perimeter.”