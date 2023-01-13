ASHVILLE — In a game that determined the current first place team in Mid-State League (MSL) girls’ basketball, Teays Valley took the crown defeating Bloom-Carroll 47-37 Thursday night.
The home stands were packed with Vikings fans, including a large student section there to cheer on the Lady Vikings to victory. There was also a large visiting crowd to cheer on Bloom-Carroll. The atmosphere was set for an epic showdown for first place in the MSL.
Teays Valley won the tipoff, and Kennedy Younkin scored the first two points of the game after making two free throws. Bloom-Carroll’s fist attempted shot of the night was a missed three pointer, but they got the rebound and scored two points. After the first two scores of the night, each team would trade three pointers and baskets to keep the score close in the first quarter.
With 3:25 left in the quarter Teays Valley called a timeout where they led Bloom-Carroll 13-7. With less than 30 seconds left, Teays Valley turned the ball over and Bloom scored a three pointer as time expired. Bloom-Carroll now led Teays Valley 15-13 at the end of the first.
Bloom-Carroll started with possession in the second quarter and made a three pointer. The rest of the quarter saw an evenly matched game, with both teams denying points on defense. As the first half came to an end, Teays Valley took more time on offense to bleed some time off the clock. With less than a minute to go Alyssa Horsley hit a three pointer just before the buzzer sounded. Teays Valley led the Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs 30-21 at the half.
Coming out of the half Teays Valley started with possession in the third quarter. The Bulldogs committed two fouls while defending the Vikings on offense but prevented them from scoring. The Bulldogs would also not get any points on their first offensive possession of the quarter. A few possessions later, Bloom committed their third foul while Horsley tried to make a bucket. She made both her free throws. The Vikings committed their first foul of the half with 4:42 remaining in the third.
The Vikings outscored the Bulldogs 12 to 8 in the third to extend their lead 42-29.
The fourth quarter saw even more physical play from both teams, but especially from Bloom-Carroll. A couple minutes into the final quarter and in the span of a game minute, the Vikings committed three fouls. The physicality of the game showed as scoring was kept to a minimum. The Vikings scored a total of 5 points in the fourth and the Bulldogs scored 8.
The final saw Teays Valley take the lead in the MSL after they defeated Bloom-Carroll 47-37.
After the game Teays Valley Coach Trevor Younkin discussed how defense was the key to winning this big game.
“We knew they were such a talented team that could use screens very well to get open. We talked about changing up the defenses a little bit between man and zone defense and I think that worked to our advantage.”
Offensively, he told his team to relax and play their game.
“I told them to play within themselves. Don’t do things you normally wouldn’t do. Do the things you always do and do them to the best of your ability.”
So, how does Younkin feel his team did in executing their game plan?
“I felt like I had to pull the reins back a little bit. I felt like I had to do that because they already had the drive, the momentum, and determination before we even started the game. I had to pull them back to get them to slow down and stick to our plan.”
Even though he had to calm the team down a bit, the team handled the game plan well against a good team.
Younkin wanted to highlight Kayla Cline’s performance.
“She had two three pointers tonight that just lifted us.”
Younkin said Cline is a team player who battles every day and does what she is told.
“I’m very proud of her effort, determination, and how she played against Bloom-Carroll.”
The best part of the night for Younkin was watching his team and all their hard work pay off.
“I told them before the game that they have done so much preparation, just relax and enjoy the game.”
So, how did the team feel after the huge win?
“They were so happy to be able to beat a very talented team and give us the upper hand for right now,” Younkin said. “As a coach, I’m so glad to see that they’re excited and they’re happy and proud of what they’ve done.”
He can’t thank the community enough for coming out to support the team.
“I am very happy that the community showed up and supported these girls.”
At the end of the game the Lady Vikings ran over to the student section, and they did a chant together to celebrate the big win at home.
The Lady Viking return to the court at home on Thursday the 19th when they face Fairfield Union. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.