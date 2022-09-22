ASHVILLE — Though the Lady Vikings defeated the Lady Tigers 3-0, both programs came off the playing field as better teams.
After Wednesday’s game, both the Teays Valley and Circleville coaches discussed the game’s strengths and weaknesses, what went right or wrong.
Teays Valley Coach Jason Herbert talked about the challenges the team faced, what the team did well, a highlight from the game, and his favorite part of being a coach. He said one challenge the team faced was coming back after a tough stretch of games. Because of this, the team faced some injuries and other players who were banged up.
“We’re very proud of having other people step up and come together as a team and working the way we did after such a tough stretch of games lately,” Herbert said.
Herbert said highlights for the game included better defensive play and the team was able to increase their intensity as the game went on. He also said though coaching gets more difficult by the day, it also gives him an opportunity many others do not have.
“However, knowing you can hopefully have a positive impact on someone for the rest of their life is something many people don’t have the opportunity to do.”
The Lady Vikings soccer team is now 8-2 overall in the season and 3-2 in the Mid-State League (MSL) Buckeye Conference.
Despite the 3-0 loss, Circleville’s Coach Joseph Stitt said he was proud of the effort level and energy his team played with.
Stitt complimented the Teays Valley girls’ soccer team by saying Vikings have a lot of talented players and are well coached.
Just like Teays Valley, the Lady Tigers faced challenges throughout the game.
“Going down early 1-0 was tough, and unfortunately that gave them (Teays Valley) a lot of momentum that carried into the second half,” coach Stitt said.
Despite not executing everything the team wanted to during the game, the Tigers still did a lot of things well.
“We talked a lot in practice about adjusting to their formation since they play differently than we have seen in the last few games,” Stitt said about how Teays Valley has changed their formation recently. “While it wasn’t perfect, I think overall we had a lot of positives with the adjustments we made.”
One highlight of the game for Circleville was the great performance by their goalie, Kylie McCain. She had 9 saves on the night.
Stitt said another highlight of the game was the positive effort by the defense.
“We teach that soccer isn’t a sport with two separate units of offense and defense, but everyone plays both offense and defense.”
He goes on to say that the team does not want to give up three goals every match, but the players gave it their all on the defensive side of the ball.
With the end of the season growing near, Stitt discussed what goals the team had for the season. He said the team had many different goals at the beginning of the season, but the one that sticks out the most is getting back to the district rounds of the tournament. This is something the team has not done in the last few years.
“The Southeast district is wide open this year, so getting as high of a seed as possible is incredibly important,” Stitt said.
Right now, the team is taking things one game at a time and are giving everything they have each match.
So, what is coach Stitt’s favorite part of being a coach? Well, it comes from personal experience. He played sports during his high school years, and he said he grew so much as a person during that time.
“I learned about work ethic, responsibility, and always striving to improve myself,” he said. “I don’t expect perfection, but I hold our girls to a high standard because I believe that interscholastic athletics can teach young adults things that can’t be learned in a classroom.”
Stitt said he is incredibly lucky to have an assistant coach, Sarah Ruff, who believes the same thing about the power of school-based sports.
“I’m sure at times our kids are annoyed by some of what we expect from them, but there is always a reason behind what we teach,” he said. “I believe that what we do will set them up to be better people both during and after their high school careers.”
Stitt and Ruff teach the kids to give everything their best effort, to have pride and passion in their role on the team, and to put the team above themselves.
“None of those things are always easy, but the mindset we try to instill is to continuously be improving and striving to be better tomorrow than you were today.”
The Circleville Lady Tigers are 4-4-1 overall on the season and 2-3 in the MSL Buckeye Conference.