The Teays Valley girls’ soccer team had an impressive two wins this week.
On Monday night, the Vikings faced Fisher Catholic and won 4-0.
Vikings’ Coach Jason Herbert talked about how the shutout game went for the Lady Vikings.
“We were a little slow getting started after having a week off, but we were able to pick things up in the second half,” he said. “And [we] put together a pretty good all-around performance as well as getting a shutout.”
On Wednesday night the team got their second win of the season when they beat Liberty Union 3-2.
Scoring for the Vikings were Gabby Wehrlin, Brooklyn Herbert, and Kassidy Lange.
Coach Herbert said the team had a slow start against Liberty Union, going down 0-1 within the first minute of the game. But the coach said it was good to see the team respond and come back.
“We were able to stay focused and work our way back into the game, we had some inconsistent moments throughout the game but overall were able to hang in there, which is good to see from the entire group.”
With only three games left in the regular season, Herbert discussed how the team is looking ahead to the post season.
“We have made some great improvements so far,” he said. “It is always difficult in the central district at our level, so we will continue to work hard every day as a group and continue to improve.”
The Lady Vikings are back on the field Monday to take on Tree of Life Christian for a non-conference game.