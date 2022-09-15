featured Teays Valley girls' soccer loses a hard-fought match By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Sep 15, 2022 Sep 15, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LANCASTER — On Wednesday night, the Teays Valley girls’ soccer team lost a hard-fought match against Fairfield Union 0-3.Vikings' Coach Jason Herbert discussed what challenges the team faced, what they did well during the game and what the goals are for this season."The challenge for the game was facing a very direct style of play and physicality."Herbert said they played on a more narrow field which created less space and made the game more direct than usual."We let the pressure and stress of the moment get to us mentally."Herbert talked about how the team's training and stamina paid off during the game."We worked hard through periods of the game and took the overall things we worked on in training into the game fairly well."Some of the goals for the season include double figures in wins, double figures in shutouts, and to have 21 plus All-Academic league award winners.Herbert said the team continues to progress each day, and have made some good strides, but they still need to continue to work hard."We have a great group of personalities and overall depth within our group."The Lady Vikings are back in action on Saturday, September 17 when they play at home against Lancaster High School. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jason Herbert Sport Football Team Game Soccer Team Double Figures Vikings Lancaster Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes