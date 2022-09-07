CARROLL — The Teays Valley girls’ volleyball team lost a hard-fought battle Wednesday night.
Bloom-Carroll won the game 3-0 with set scores of 25-14, 25-18, and 25-14.
The starting lineup for Teays Valley included seniors Morgan Keel, Kylie Riddle, Kennedy Riddle, Carli Hutchinson, and Reagan Nutter. Juniors Riley Forter, Kennedy Younkin, and Baileigh Rieder. And freshman Jenna Pence.
After the game, Vikings’ Coach Bailey Walker talked about what the team did well, the goals for the season, how the team continues to strengthen their bond, and a highlight from the match.
When asked what the team did well during the match, Walker discussed how they prepared for the Bloom-Carroll game.
“We focused on our block in the prior practice knowing the Bloom’s pin hitters were what they’d go to.”
Walker said the team did well on forcing Bloom-Carroll to hit around them.
“Bloom is well-seasoned since they didn’t graduate anyone last year.”
Walker said Bloom is the team to beat in the Mid-State League (MSL) this year.
Walker also said her team needs to work on consistency.
“We tend to take breaks throughout the set which ends up costing us against good teams.”
One goal of the team this year is to earn their way to the second round of the Division I tournament.
“We went to the OCC a few times in recent years, but we have fallen short the last two years in the first round of the tournament,” Walker said.
To reach that goal, the team started preparing for the season in the summer. Over the summer, the team focused on their offense since they graduated their entire offense in last year’s senior class. Coach Walker has noticed improvement in this area in every game and practice.
The team bond is an important aspect in building any team. Over the summer the team went to The Ohio State Camp. The team got to learn from Ohio State’s starting middle blocker Rylee Rader. Walker said she got to talk to Ohio State’s volleyball head coach Jen Flynn and got to ask her many questions.
Walker goes on to say that the team has a great group of girls who want to be better every day.
“They truly care for one another. Some of our biggest cheerleaders on the bench are the girls that see the least amount of playing time.”
Walker shared a highlight from the Wednesday night game.
“When you put a freshman up against a senior outside hitter, and she gets a block that goes straight down, there is nothing more fulfilling as a coach than watching her celebrate with such excitement with her teammates.”
The Teays Valley girls’ volleyball team are back in action in an away game on Thursday September 8 against Fairfield Union.