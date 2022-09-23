WILLIAMSPORT — On Tuesday night, the Westfall boys’ cross country team and the Teays Valley girls’ cross country team won the Adam Carter Memorial, also known as the County Meet.
Cross country is scored like golf with the team with the lowest score being the winner. If you get first place you score one point, if you get second place you score two points, and so on. Only the top five runners on a team make up the final score.
To become the individual County Champ, a runner must be the fastest county runner at the County Meet. The event normally goes back and forth between Westfall and Circleville as the hosts.
The individual County Champs for the 2022 race were Circleville’s Maddux Bigam and Westfall’s Josh Trapp. Bigam had a time of 20:16.30 and Trapp had a time of 17:35 in the 3.1-mile race over hill and dale.
After the County Meet, Westfall’s Coach Austin Ridenour discussed goals for the teams this season, a highlight from the meet, his favorite part of being a coach, and gives a shoutout to one of his runners.
Some of the goals for this season include going to post season races like Districts and Regionals. Ridenour said they have been talking about these goals since the end of last year. He said the team knows they must put in a lot of hard work to accomplish those goals, and so far, this season they have.
“We’ve put in a ton of hard work already and have a handful of weeks left to get ready,” Ridenour said about their post season goals.
Ridenour said one big highlight from the race was when Brody Clark ran a personal best of 18:19.
Ridenour has been the coach of the cross country team at Westfall for five seasons.
“My favorite part (of coaching) is trying to help athletes achieve these goals for themselves and help push them to be the best they can be.”
Ridenour gave a shoutout to senior Steven Layton for his hard work and dedication.
“I don’t want people to get an idea of what a runner is supposed to look like stuck in their head, if you run then you’re a runner,” he said. “Steven Layton is a senior on the team this year and most would think he doesn’t have a ‘runners’ body type, and yet he is one of the hardest working guys on the team this year and natural leader for us.”
Ridenour is excited for the rest of this season and the years to come.