A 2018 Teays Valley High School graduate, Brett Carson, will play in the NCAA Division III World Series, starting in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday.
Carson plays outfield and pitches for the Marietta College Pioneers. The Pioneers are 43-5 for the season and have already won an Ohio Athletic Conference regular and season and tournament championship, a Mideast Regional Championship and a Super Regional Championship.
"Our goal at the start of the year was to win a national championship," Carson said. "We won the OAC regular season (championship) and we thought 'This is awesome, but we're not done yet we're winning the OAC Tournament.'"
Carson said the team had the same mentality when it came to the Regional Tournament Series.
"We're not done yet, we're going to win a national championship," he said.
While at Teays Valley, Carson played baseball, basketball, football and soccer. He earned three varsity letters in baseball, two varsity letters in basketball and football and four varsity letters in soccer.
Carson was three-time All-Mid State League selection in baseball, two-time Kicker of the Year in football and in 2017 his football team and baseball team both won. MSL Championships.
"Those (awards) definitely mean a lot to me, because for me, even though I wanted baseball to be my gateway to college, there were no guarantees, especially early in my high school career," Caron said. "Before the season started I sat down with (Teays Valley baseball) Coach (Mark) Colburn and he asked what my goals were."
Carson said he doesn't like to sell him and go all in and things so he replied to Colburn, "I want to be all-first team MSL."
"It's definitely great when you see all that work into effect." Carson said. "But I try not to think about it during the year because if I do that, it would get my mind away from the team. It would place a big focus on myself. Personal goals are great, but I think you about them you'll start putting yourself before the team. The best teams and players have the team first and the personal accolades fall into place."
Carson mentioned that being Kicker of the Year was huge for him in more and more important things than just football. Carson said he didn't even start to trying to kick until his sophomore year when one day he and his dad decided to a spend a Sunday afternoon trying to kick the ball around.
"I started kicking and thought 'I think I can do this,'" Carson said. "It was great when those votes came in at the end of the year. It told me that whatever I put my mind to I can do. If I put my and to it and give everything I have, I feel like there is almost nothing I can't do."
After graduation, Carson played soccer and baseball at Muskingum University in his freshmen year and played baseball in his sophomore and junior season before transferring to Marietta College after his junior campaign.
"I was a little nervous to transfer to a new team," Carson said. "Marietta assistant coach Mike Mulvey was my assistant coach at Muskingum my freshmen year. He heard I was in the transfer portal and reached out to me, I ended up coming out on a visit and just loved it,"
"The guys we're so welcoming from day one," Carson said, "I had to prove myself and see what I can do, Once I started getting acclimated with the guys it was all business. Long story-short, I'm very, very happy I'm here," Carson said. "The guys and the coaches push me to do my best every single day and that's exactly what I wanted when I came here. I wanted to play on bigger stages and play with guys who want to be there. As long we're holding the national championship at the end that's all that matters."
After Carson returns from Iowa and the World Series, he will play with the Prospect League's Chillicothe Paints. This is Carson's first year in the Prospect League but he has played on other summer leagues.
"That's going to feel great coming back if we win the national championship," Carson said. "It's kind of like a little bit of a dream come true, in a way because that it's the closest thing right to paying high-level right at home. It's very exciting to be able to be a part of the Paints, but I surely hope that I come back with a ring of my finger hopefully."
Marietta College plays Catholic University, from Washington, DC in its first game of the World Series, Friday at 11 a.m.