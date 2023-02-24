Teays Valley wrestler Ava Miller was voted as the Circleville Herald Athlete of the Week!
Last week Miller placed first in the Delaware Hayes Girls Invitational and was voted as the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the meet.
Miller started wrestling for Teays Valley in the seventh grade and that was the first time Teays Valley wrestling coach Todd Nace saw Miller wrestle. Nace said Miller came in as a freshman and he had to reteach her some things because she had some habits that weren’t quite right.
“She [Miller] also practiced Jujitsu when she was little, so she had a lot of those habits.”
Coach said Miller’s freshman year she learned a lot and in her sophomore year she started getting stronger and bought into the offseason program. Nace said her development as a wrestler has come from offseason workouts and training.
“She’s gone to a program at Cincinnati, and she went to Olentangy Orange to practice. She was just looking for the best competition she could find.”
Miller also participated in a couple of Ohio National teams and traveled around competing with them. Nace said being around very talented kids has made her grow as an athlete.
When it comes to practicing for upcoming matches Miller is serious about her preparation. She does the drills, works hard, lifts weights, makes weight, eats right, and gets good sleep. Miller’s warmups before each match are intense as well. But, not everything before the match is intense.
“We’ve got a ritual handshake that we do right before a match,” Nace said. “That kind of gets her psyched up and you can see it in her eyes that she’s ready.”
Coach also talked about how Miller did at the Delaware Hayes Girls Invitational.
“She came out and dominated in the finals.”
Nace said the way Miller handles herself on the mat and the way that she’s hitting certain high-caliber moves is different from what her opponents are used to.
At the end of the tournament people at the tournament voted for who they felt was the best wrestler in the tournament.
“People voted for her because they felt she had a really good tournament,” Nace said.
This is her second time this season earning an award like the Most Outstanding Wrestler. Miller is 34-1 on the season and is currently ranked number two in the state.
Nace said Miller’s teammates look up to her.
“Seeing how hard she practices they kind of want to copy her and how she works hard in the offseason and prepares for upcoming meets.”
Miller is also a leader on the team as she gets the girls’ wrestling team together and makes sure they’re stretching.
“If they lose a match, she tells them that it’s okay and they’ll get the next one,” Nace said.
Of course, there is more to Miller than just being a wrestler.
“Her personality is so much fun, it’s bubbly. I always say that she is everybody’s friend,” Nace said. “She’s just an awesome person.”
Ava Miller said she first got into wrestling because her Jujitsu coach thought it would help her with her takedowns. Her favorite part of wrestling is the feeling of accomplishment it brings.
“I love that all my hard work is paying off,” Miller said.
She was also proud to be the only girl on her middle school wrestling team.
“Wrestling is just fun to me and it’s an honest sport,” Miller said. “It doesn’t matter who your parents are, it matters how hard you work.”
She said the sport is not just physical, it’s also mental because you have to plan your next move. She also likes the accountability that wrestling brings to the individual.
“You’re on a team, but at the same time, it’s just you on the mat. You can’t blame anyone else for getting pinned, you can’t hide behind someone else.”
One of her favorite memories of her time on the Teays Valley wrestling team was her very first match in her high school career.
“I didn’t score anything until the final period and I made a last minute win,” Miller said. “I remember everyone cheering for me and I remember being tired.”
Another one of her favorite memories is when Nace announced she was the first ever female varsity wrestler at Teays Valley.
When it came to how Miller was feeling during the Delaware Hayes Girls Invitational, she wasn’t nervous at all.
“When I’m at these tournaments, it’s like a switch, because it’s time to wrestle,” Miller said.
Earning the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the meet made her feel special.
“I was excited because I got a plaque,” she said with a smile on her face.
Miller said wrestling has taught her to be confident and has given her a good reputation.
She thanked her parents for all their help throughout the years and all the coaches who have helped her along the way.
Get to know more about Ava Miller:
Q: What's your favorite food?
A: Popeyes chicken sandwich
Q: Favorite movie/ TV show?
A: Key and Peele
Q: Favorite candy?
A: Peach rings and any sour candy
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: Tamyra Mensah-stock (wrestler)
Q: What college or pro team(s) do you cheer for?
A: OSU and any college with women's wrestling team
Q: Do you have any traditions, rituals, or superstitions you have to do before a match?
A: I wear same outfit the night before and it’s all rainbow. I bring a bag of important mementos (dog's tags, a note from the family, hat from teammate) to every meet. And before match I pace back and forth, listen to music, and talk to coach about what I’m going to do.
Q: What are your current plans for after high school?
A: I’m staying open minded. I want to go where there's a girls’ wrestling team and an engineering program.
Q: Do you have any plans to continue wrestling after high school?
A: Yes. I don't want it to stop here, I don't want it to end in high school.