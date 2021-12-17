ASHVILLE— For some, cheerleading conjures up a narrow picture. Kristen Dunst and Gabrielle Union smack talking, building human pyramids, and getting tossed in the air like they weigh nothing.
For years, the “Bring It On” model of cheer competitions was the only model. Now, changes are rolling through the cheer world, starting with the creation of a new event.
Two years ago, the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators added Game Day-style to their cheer events. This new style of competition cheer is focused on sideline skills and crowd engagement over stunts and choreography.
The event breaks down into four elements that a team is judged on: band chant, situational sideline, crowd leading and fight song. Game Day has allowed schools that have a policy against stunting and tumbling to participate in cheer events.
Additionally, Game Day has opened the door for students who felt there was not a place for them in traditional cheerleading.
At Teays Valley High School, who already had a well established and successful traditional cheer team, it has done the latter. Head coach Jamie Kinzer loves that she is able to open up cheer to more girls.
“[For] our traditional competition team, we were cutting off around 20, 25 kids. [Now] we have a program of 48 athletes this year. We just wanted to make a way to make cheer more accessible for everybody at Teays, so we added this game day team.”
Kinzer and her athletes also found instant success in the Game Day-style, winning the OASSA sponsored state championship in 2020 and 2021.
Another change to high school cheerleading happened in Ohio this year.
In early 2021, OHSAA announced a partnership with Varsity Brands and their subsidiary Varsity Spirit, to promote the growth of cheerleading. This partnership paved the way for the first OHSAA sponsored cheer events, culminating in the first annual Spirit State Championship earlier this month.
All OHSAA sponsored competitions use the Game Day-style format.
Game Day cheer is the first, and only, cheer event sponsored by OHSAA. Because traditional cheerleading doesn’t not fit the definition of a sport set out in Title IX, OHSAA has never waded into the high school cheerleading world.
Teays Valley was quick to jump onto this new cheer opportunity. First they competed for the MSL Buckeye Division title in the fall. After winning the Division II title, Teays Valley competed at the Spirit State Championship.
Out of 19 Division II teams competing, Teays Valley was named the DII state champions.
The addition of Game Day to the cheerleading landscape has expanded the reach of the ‘athletic activity’, leading to renewed discussion on the status of cheerleading in high school sports. Of course for the time being, even without Title IX protections, cheer competitions will continue.
For Teays Valley, they continue their season in January at The Ohio State Cheerleading Competition, where they will enter both their Game Day teams and their traditional cheer team.
Teays Valley will also take one of their two Game Day teams to the National High School Cheerleading Championship in February at Walt Disney World.
Coverage of high school cheer and the Teays Valley cheer program will continue all year in print and on circlevilleherald.com.