CIRCLEVILLE — The first quarter of the Logan Elm versus Teays Valley game began at 7 p.m. and was delayed until 9 p.m., thanks to several lightning delays.
The Viking offense and defense controlled much of the opening period. The stout Teays defense stopped the Braves in the backfield multiple times while big plays by Teays running backs Landyn Brown and Camden McDanel cut through the Braves’ defense. The only slowdown for the Vikings was three lost fumbles. At the end of the first, Teays Valley led 7-0, with the lone touchdown by Brown.
The second touchdown from the Vikings came early in the second quarter from a Brown run to lead 14-0. The Braves hit the air with three big passes behind Logan Elm quarterback Robinson before he snuck into the end zone to make it a 6-14 game. The extra point was blocked. The Vikings raided the air as well on their following possession with big passes from Tyler Love that was capped by a 7-yard touchdown pass from Love to Cooper Booth to give the Vikings a 21-6 halftime lead.
During the halftime Logan Elm made changes that they hoped would tighten the score in the second half. Logan Elm Coach Terry Holbert said after the game, “They stuffed our run game pretty well. We knew we were going to have to rely on the pass to win the football game. So we we tried to spread them out and see what we could do on the passing game.”
Jason Sailor took Logan Elm down the field with two big catches to set up the run-in score by Robinson giving Logan Elm 12 early in the second half. A bad snap ruined their chance at an extra point.
The Braves recovered a squib kick on the kickoff, but a fourth down punt fake failed to get them out of a four and 15 in the mid field. After a couple of first downs, Teays Valley’s McDanel punched it in with an up-the-middle strut giving Valley 28 to Logan Elm’s 12.
Logan Elm’s Robinson concluded a deliberate drive in the fourth quarter with a precision rocket to triple teamed Braylen Baker for a score. This time the Braves went for 2 and were denied, making it Logan Elm 18, Teays Valley 28.
For their final score, Teays Valley drove the ball deep down into Logan Elm territory with clock eating runs. Not able to get the full seven from three tries in the red zone, the Vikings settled for three making it a two touchdown lead. With under three minutes to go, Logan Elm’s hurry-up offense found Evans in the end zone for a scoring catch and follow-up extra point. With a few seconds left on the clock, the Vikings took a knee for a final of Teays Valley 31, Logan Elm 25.
Logan Elm’s quarterback Robinson passed for over 200 yards, hitting Evans about half the time for 109 yards receiving. On the Teays Valley side, McDanel rushed for 129 yards over 15 carries while Quarterback Tyler Love passed for 67 yard.
After the game, Teays Valley coach Mark Weber said about Logan Elm, “They probably gave the players more than they expected. When they got in the dog fight, they were like, ‘These guys are for real.’”
Although the Vikings walked away with a win, they thought the game was too close. Last year they won 41 to 7. Weber said, “Hopefully we’re going to progress and get better. Or we’re going to have some misery if we do not.”
When asked about how COVID requirements are impacting his team’s training, Weber notes, “If anything this year, the #1 priority is the safety of my players. Period. The end.”