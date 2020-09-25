ASHVILLE — The Kings Mills Kings Knights defeated the Teays Valley Vikings 41-10 on homecoming.
The Knights scored first on a four-yard run by Will Kocher to make the score 7-0 Knights with 7:34 left in the first quarter. On the ensuing possession the Knights would intercept a Tyler Love pass by Max Sannella.
The Knights scored again — this time on a Tyler Kocher 25 yard touchdown pass to Gabe Hunt to put the Knights up 14-0 with 1:43 left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter the Knights scored again on a Will Kocher 23-yard pass to Andy Bauman to put the Knights up 21-0 with 5:50 left in second quarter.
With :28 seconds left in the second quarter the Knights scored on a Jay Holubetz three-yard run to put the Knights up 28-0.
The first half ended with the Knights leading the Teays Valley Vikings 28-0.
The Vikings finally got on the scoreboard with a 30-yard field goal by Cale Clifton to make the score 28-3 Knights with 1:10 left in the third quarter.
At the end of the third quarter the Vikings trailed the Knights 28-3.
The Knights scored again — this time on a 23-yard touchdown run by Will Kocher to put the Knights up 35-3 with 11:52 left in the fourth quarter.
The Knights got a 75-yard punt return for touchdown by Jake Cameron to put the Knights up 41-3 after the extra point attempt was no good with 9:06 left in the fourth quarter.
The Viking later scored on a Tyler Love 28-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Booth to make the score 41-10 Knights with :17 seconds left in the game.
The Knights rushed for 237 yards and pass for 183 yards to have 420 yards of total offense.
The Vikings rushed for 103 yards and pass for 119 yards to have 222 yards of total offense.
Leading the way for the Knights running the football was Ty Stylski who had 86 yards on eight carries while Will Kocher had six carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns.
Will Kocher passed for 183 yards on 10-16 passing and had two touchdowns.
Gabe Hunt led the Knights in receiving with 45 yards on three receptions and one touchdown, while Dawson McCulley had two receptions for 38 yards, and Andy Bauman two receptions for 35 yards and one touchdown.
Leading the way for the Vikings running the football was Camden McDaniel, who had 17 carries for 49 yards while Hunter Young had 25 yards on eight carries.
Tyler Love passed for 119 yards on 6-14 with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Cooper Booth led the Vikings in receiving with 62 yards on two receptions and one touchdown while Camden Primmer would have one reception for 36 yards.
Turnovers were a key factor as Teays Valley had four turnovers while the Knights had two of their own.
The Vikings (2-1 in the MSL) 2-3 overall will head to (2-1 MSL) 3-1 Amanda Clearcreek to battle the Aces in week six of a shortened COVID-19 season.