ASHVILLE — The Teays Valley Vikings Football team is looking to continue to improve during a hard fought season.
The Vikings fell 52-14 Friday night to Anderson High School in a playoff game.
Mark Weber, head coach of the Vikings said the team has to continue to battle and play hard.
“This is one of the toughest schedules in TV football history,” he said. “We are going to embrace getting better each week and be process driven not product driven. We have 3 weeks left to seize the opportunity to get better and that is what we will do.”
Anderson got out to an early start scoring 30 points in the first quarter on four touchdowns from Jackson Kuhn, including a 51-yard pass to Evan Upchurch. Teays Valley would score on a Hunter Young 2-yard run and a Chance Littler 17-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The Vikings had 234 yards total offense, with 206 of those being on the ground. They completed 3 of 8 passing attempts for 28 yards.
Young had 8 carries for 81 yards, Littler had 3 carries for 70 yards. Matthew Farmer was 3 of 6 passing with all 28 yards and one interception.
Defensively for the Vikings, Kadin Walls had one interception of Anderson’s Kuhn.
The Vikings next game is home against Lancaster High School on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.
Circleville Herald Senior Reporter Travis Hill contributed to this report.