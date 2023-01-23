CARROLL — The Teays Valley boys’ basketball team defeated conference foe Bloom-Carroll 64-56 Saturday night.
The night didn’t start off on the right foot for the Vikings as Bloom-Carroll took a 9-0 lead early in the first quarter. At one point the Vikings were down as much as 12 points in the first. Scoring picked up for the Vikings in the second quarter when Kole Nungester and Brody Fields combined for 13 of the 21 points and Ryan Allton chipped in six points. The game was tied at 27 going into halftime.
At the end of the third quarter Bloom-Carroll had a slight lead of 43-41 over the Vikings. With two minutes left in the game the score was tied at 54, and Teays Valley was able to make plays defensively and get shots at the free throw line to win the game.
Teays Valley Coach Brian Barnett said it was an exciting and fun game to be a part of.
“I was not sure when we got down 9 — 0 in the early part of the first quarter and were down as many as 12 in the period. Our guys never panicked and stayed the course.”
Barnett said in the first quarter the team struggled from the outside, so the team moved inside to Sam Miller who was able to start scoring for the Vikings.
“That was probably Sam’s best game all season, he battled inside and scored in every period plus he hauled in double digit rebounds.”
The coach also highlighted another player’s performance.
“Ivan Smith also did a great job for us tonight playing some key minutes and grabbing big rebounds in both halves.”
Barnett said the team thought being tied at the half was a win for them; especially with the way they started.
“We made some adjustments at half and were able to control the pace and flow of the game in the second half.”
The Vikings defense forced Bloom-Carroll into some tough shots. In the fourth quarter the team did all their damage from the free throw line, making 17-19. Barnett said he is happy for his team and their big conference win.
“I am extremely happy for our guys, they have battled all year and put in a ton of time to get to this point. We have some big games yet to go, we will enjoy this win and get ready for our [upcoming] games.”
The Vikings will play on the hardwood at home on Tuesday against Logan. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.