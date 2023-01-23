TV BBB Sam Miller

Sam Miller (44) takes a free throw shot.

 Submitted photo

CARROLL — The Teays Valley boys’ basketball team defeated conference foe Bloom-Carroll 64-56 Saturday night.


Recipe of the Day

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments