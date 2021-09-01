ASHVILLE — Teays Valley improved to 3-1 after defeating the Logan Elm Lady Braves Tuesday evening taking all sets; 3-0.
Logan Elm fell in the first set 25-19 against the Lady Vikings putting the home squad ahead 1-0 in the match.
Teays Valley pressed the Lady Braves in the second set as the Lady Vikings won 25-15 making the contest 2-0.
In the final set, the Lady Vikings claimed the victory at home against the Lady Braves with a 25-14 score as Teays Valley notched another win 3-0.
The Lady Vikings improved to 3-1 on the season and 1-0 when it comes to league matches.
For Logan Elm, their squad moves to 2-2 on the season — 0-1 in league matches.
NEXT
The Lady Vikings are scheduled to play the Amanda-Clearcreek Lady Aces this Thursday in Amanda starting at 7:30 p.m.
For Logan Elm, the Lady Braves are slated to face off against the Hamilton Township Lady Rangers this Thursday starting at 7:30 p.m.