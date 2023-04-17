ASHVILLE — On a beautiful Friday night, the Circleville and Teays Valley baseball teams met on the diamond for a Mid-State League (MSL) matchup.
The Teays Valley Vikings got the 2-1 conference win over the Circleville Tigers.
In the bottom of the first inning, Viking Landon Vandegrift singled on a line drive which gave Hayden Wells the opportunity to cross home plate. Teays Valley kept the 1-0 lead over the Tigers until the bottom of the fifth inning.
With two outs and the bases fully loaded, Landen McFarland was up to bat in the bottom of the fifth. After the umpire called four balls on Circleville’s pitches, McFarland walked to first and Ben France scored the second run of the night for Teays Valley.
The Tigers didn’t get on the board until the top of the seventh inning. JD Reuter had a ground out, but this gave Keagan Piper enough time to run across home plate to score the only run for the Tigers. Teays Valley held on to their lead to beat Circleville 2-1 Friday night.
After the game finished, Tigers’ Coach Brian Bigam discussed the team’s performance.
“I mean, all in all, I think we got out competed, you know, and I thought that the Farmer kid for Teays Valley, he really stuck it to us.”
Pitching for the Vikings was Matt Farmer, he had 10 strikeouts, 3 hits allowed, 1 run allowed, and 0 walks. Bigam said his team wasn’t fundamentally sharp in their game against Teays Valley Friday night.
“We didn’t steal bases when we had the opportunity for whatever reason, we didn’t move guys over to give ourselves opportunities. And in a one run game, you’ve got to be able to do those things.”
Bigam went on to say that before the game, the coaching staff told the team to hit the fastball Farmer threw early in the pitch count.
“We didn’t do that and then we got caught chasing pitches and not competing like we’re capable of,” he said.
Bigam highlighted the Tigers’ only scorer of the night, Piper, who comes in to pitch relief for Circleville.
“He’s worked hard in the offseason and, I think right now he’s accepted his role as being a relief pitcher for us in games,” he said. “He’s a hard-working good kid and does everything that’s asked of him.”
On Monday night, the Tigers will play against Hamilton Township and Bigam said as far as the league goes, they might have one of the deepest starting pitching staff in the game.
“You know, we have to adjust to what the pitcher’s trying to do to get them out. We just we have to do a better job of working ahead.”
Tigers’ Coach said it’s the little things that add up, which is why the team is hovering around a .500 record and has lost four games by one run.
“When you don’t do little things well and compete and play for each other, then that’s why you find yourself on the losing end of those games,” Bigam said.
STATS for Circleville:
Nolan West: 1 hit
Tate DeBord: 2 hits
Keagan Piper: 1 run
JD Reuter: 1 RBI
STATS for Teays Valley:
Hayden Wells: 1 run, 1 hit
Landen McFarland: 1 RBI
Landon Vandegrift: 1 hit, 1 RBI
Ben France: 1 run, 2 hits