ASHVILLE — Teays Valley battled hard, but it was not enough to overcome Chillicothe's offense in the season opener Friday.
Though the final of the game was 29-19 it does not tell the whole story of how the Vikings fared against the Cavaliers.
On the first play of the game with Teays Valley on defense, #12 Parker Baisden had a tackle for a loss of 5 yards. On the second pass attempt by Chillicothe, #23 Harrison Payne broke up the pass. And on the fourth play of the game, Teays Valley forced a fumble that Chillicothe recovered.
After getting a stop on fourth down, the series ended with Chillicothe punting. During the punt return, Chillicothe tackled the returner, the ball came out and Chillicothe recovered the ball at the Teays Valley 39-yard line. And with 9:42 left in the first quarter, #8 Mason Doughty completed a 10-yard pass to #13 Tayvion Galloway for a touchdown. The extra point was good. The score was Teays Valley 0, Chillicothe 7.
About two minutes later, #23 Harrison Payne of Teays Valley caught an interception.
After being stopped on a third down, Teays Valley attempted a fake punt, but there was a bad snap, and they did not get a first down.
With 1:22 left in the first quarter, #13 Mathew Farmer completed a pass to #13 Harrison Payne for a 49-yard touchdown. The extra point kicked by #22 Cale Clifton was good. The score was now tied at seven.
Then, with less than 20 seconds left in the quarter, Chillicothe #44 Max Lee runs for a 64-yard touchdown. The extra point kicked by #35 Mason Sibberall was good. The score at the end of the first quarter was Teays Valley 7, Chillicothe 14.
With 10:14 left in the second quarter Chillicothe completed a pass from #8 Doughty to #13 Galloway for a 53-yard touchdown. The extra point was good. The score was now Teays Valley 7, Chillicothe 21, and it would stay that way at halftime
With a few seconds remaining in the half, the Teays Valley defense stopped Chillicothe on a fourth down, preventing them from scoring again.
At 8:47 p.m. the second half started. After gaining some momentum with two first downs, #7 Richard Odum ran for 29-yards to pick up another first down. To end that series, Teays Valley attempted a field goal, but the try was no good.
With 9 seconds left in the third quarter, Teays Valley #16 Gavin Karshner ran for a 2-yard touchdown. The extra point is no good. The score at the end of the third quarter was Teays Valley 13, Chillicothe 21.
With 9:36 left in the game, Chillicothe scored a touchdown, and got the two-point conversion. Chillicothe now had 29 points.
The last score of the game went to Teays Valley, #16 Karshner ran for an 11-yard touchdown, and the two-point conversion attempt was no good.
The final score was Teays Valley 19, Chillicothe 29.
Coach Weber commented on the game, “We had to face adversity with 5 turnovers and 150 yards of penalties. It is hard to win with self-inflicted mistakes, but our young men stuck together and showed true leadership and resiliency. We will continue to play hard and work to fix mistakes.”
#23 Harrison Payne broke two school records during the Friday night game. He had 13 receptions in a game and 187 yards in a game.
This Friday August 26, Teays Valley plays at Logan High School starting at 7 p.m.