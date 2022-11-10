During the signing event, Audrey Keplar’s family and golf coach were there to show their support. Pictured from L-R: Father Matt Keplar, sister Addison Keplar, Audrey Keplar, mother Beth Keplar, and Spencer Young (TVHS Head Girls Golf Coach)
ASHVILLE — Audrey Keplar, a senior from Teays Valley High School, signed to play golf at the University of Findlay.
Keplar was a four-year player on the Teays Valley girls’ golf team. After signing, Keplar recalled some highlights from her time on the golf team.
“My highlights from my time on the team include making it to the District Tournament as an individual all four years of my high school career and receiving MSL Player of the Year for three years in a row,” she said at Wednesday’s signing ceremony at the high school.
This year, for the first time in Keplar’s golf career, she added the honor of First Team All-District to her impressive resume.
Despite all the accolades she has earned over the years, her favorite memories are of the time she has spent with her teammates.
“My favorite memories include going to tournaments with my team and having fun on bus rides and during practice,” Keplar said. “We had a relatively big team this year and it was a lot of fun to have more girls playing and enjoying the game.”
After having a successful high school career and making lots of memories along the way, she is looking forward to continuing her golf career at the University of Findlay. She said she is excited to be part of a great team and for the chance to play on some amazing courses.
“Findlay has a great golf program and I already know a couple of the girls on the team. They also recently got a new indoor facility that looks amazing,” Keplar said. “I’m just really excited to be in a group of people that really care about golf and are always trying to improve.”