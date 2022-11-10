Audrey Keplar signs with Findlay

During the signing event, Audrey Keplar’s family and golf coach were there to show their support. Pictured from L-R: Father Matt Keplar, sister Addison Keplar, Audrey Keplar, mother Beth Keplar, and Spencer Young (TVHS Head Girls Golf Coach)

 Submitted photo

ASHVILLE — Audrey Keplar, a senior from Teays Valley High School, signed to play golf at the University of Findlay.


